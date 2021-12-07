ENID, Okla. — Talk of major changes to Enid’s building permit fee costs on Tuesday backgrounded several approvals indicating steps forward for the city’s Kaw Lake water supply construction project.
As proposed, permit fees issued by the city’s Code Administration department would be divided by residential and commercial users. All minimum fees for residential users would cost $25; for commercial users, minimum fees would be $50.
The former amount had been talked down from a proposed $35 at a study session with commissioners last month. The ordinance had been reviewed at multiple sessions for feedback.
To explain the increase, Assistant City Manager Scott Morris said during the Nov. 16 study session that materials cost more than they did in 2004 — the last time the fee structure was amended.
Morris said compared with 10 other Oklahoma cities, Enid’s proposed fees would be right in the middle on a 2,000-square-foot home and a 5,000-square-foot business.
Separated out from building permits, electrical, plumbing and mechanical permit fees would instead be a blanket 5 cents per residential square foot for residential; or 7 cents per commercial square foot, plus 1 cent for each square foot each over 10,000.
With varying additional costs based on square footage, the city’s current permits are currently issued at a $180 minimum fee for single- and two-family dwellings and additions; at $480 minimum for nonresidential buildings and offices; at $945 minimum for multi-family buildings and institutional buildings; and $30 minimum for storage buildings, warehouses and other additional buildings. All permit fees include applicable building, mechanical, electrical and plumbing inspections.
The proposed revision changes how building permits are issued to allow plumbers and electricians to obtain their own permits on large projects. The city can issue a building permit as soon as all review is complete, while sub-contractors pull their own permits upon award of the job, according to the city.
However, the proposed revision ultimately was tabled, 6-1, with a motion from Ward 6 Commissioner Scott Orr, who said he had further questions to bring up at a future study session. Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood was the sole nay vote.
Trade contractors and the Northwest Home Builders had been surveyed about the increase, but Enid resident Melissa Crabtree said as far as she could tell, the city’s residents hadn’t been.
“Every dollar counts to a whole lot of citizens, and I think it’s worth making sure that it really … that we really require the cost increase before we vote on it, just because everyone’s increasing prices,” she said during public comment on the item. Meanwhile, commissioners on Tuesday unanimously OK’d Kaw Lake-related expenses and acceptances, which were approved en masse as part of the agenda’s consent list.
Tuesday’s approved invoice claims totaling $6.65 million included roughly $3.9 million in invoices for the project’s construction manager, Garney Construction, for the beginning of the construction phase.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said after the meeting that these invoices would comprise Garney’s $247 million construction contract, which itself is part of the Kaw Lake project’s total $313 million budget.
“We’re going to start seeing more and more invoices, so those claims lists will probably even get bigger as we get further into construction and they submit the big bills,” Gilbert said, “because eventually we’ll have 247 million dollars worth of bills.”
Also passed was the acceptance of an Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality permit for the project’s new water treatment plant.
Gilbert said he expects the city to issue Garney a notice to proceed soon on beginning construction of the plant, which broke ground last month.
“I’ll be surprised if it’s not this week,” he said about the notice.
The plant, located west of an existing city water treatment plant on West Chestnut, is expected to take at least a couple years to build.
In exchange for $10,600, city commissioners accepted a land parcel for the pipeline part of the project from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs, on behalf of a Kay County resident Alex Leclair, a member of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma.
This amount represents his partial ownership of the property, on which the city has acquired a 50-foot perpetual easement for the pipeline and a 50-foot temporary construction easement, according to the city. Commissioners also recently accepted another parcel of land from the Ponca Tribe.
The city still is seeking to acquire four more parcels from the Ponca Tribe, one parcel in Garfield County from Robert Anderson and one more in Osage County from Dr. James Merrifield, as well as three more parcels for Enid’s planned water main coming from the treatment plant along Chestnut, Gilbert said.
“We’re getting very close,” he said.
Elected officials and city staff met in closed executive session with the city’s condemnation attorney, Danny Williams, to discuss the remaining parcels, which are either currently being argued in court or in mediation talks with landowners.
Four weeks ago, the News & Eagle requested records of the offer packets for the Ponca Tribe-owned parcels from the city of Enid, but but has yet to receive them as of Tuesday.
