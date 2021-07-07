ENID, Okla. — City commissioners on Thursday are set to approve Enid’s annual community program grant funding proposals that would benefit lower-income residents, with minor funding changes since the plan was first presented last spring.
The city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program will allocate a recommended $476,000 this fall to 11 local nonprofits and two city departments, using funds received each year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
At least 70% of CDBG monies must fund activities or programs that benefit people of low or moderate income in Enid.
Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city administration building’s council chambers, following a 5 p.m. study session.
Besides the city of Enid’s CDBG office — set to receive $80,000 in annual administration and planning costs — the most funding was allocated to the Community Development Support Association (CDSA), which requested $85,000 for emergency repairs and removing ADA barriers “to prevent homelessness,” according to project details.
Other local organizations set to receive full funding are Booker T. Washington Community Center (for separate youth and senior citizens’ programs), ERDA, YWCA Enid, Youth & Family Services, 4RKids and Hope Outreach Ministries.
The latter is set to receive $35,000 to secure and rehabilitate housing on West Oak for its homeless transitional program. Commissioners will on Thursday also vote to approve an additional contract with Hope Outreach to provide public services for an additional $50,000, from last year’s CDBG funding for the same project.
The Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, Zoë Kids’ Café and Making a Difference would receive less than requested, but the museum is receiving funding from other area nonprofits.
City code enforcement is set to receive nearly $7,000 to assist with demolishing and clearing dilapidated, low-income residences.
Due to a relative funding shortage, CDBG funding committee had earlier decided to not recommend allocating any funding for the initial $75,000 code proposal nor another $50,000 for parks and recreation projects.
In April, commissioners held a required public hearing over the CDBG funding committee’s CDBG action plan, with plans to approve it in May. However, approval was delayed until this month.
CDBG Director Stephanie Morgan was unable to be reached Wednesday about the Hope Outreach and code funding changes or the approval delay.
The city’s total federal funding allocation for fiscal year 2021-2022 was $574,713 — including $307,629 in CARES Act funding as the program also includes the Home Investment Partnership Program, Emergency Shelter Grants, and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS.
Commissioners are also set to approve the city making 14 payments for planned pavement replacement to add sidewalks along the 1000-1500 block of East Maple, as well as eight construction easements so the city can build its water main on Chestnut for the Kaw Lake Water Supply program.
Construction on the water main, along with 30 total parcels of land, is planned to begin this fall.
