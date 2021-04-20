Enid city commissioners either discussed or voted to approve a slew of items all concerning regular city business Tuesday.
A hearing was held for public input over annually provided federal funds known as Community Development Block Grants.
At the second meeting in May, commissioners — three of whom already sit on the city’s CDBG funding commission — will vote to approve this year’s city allocation of more than $469,000.
Representatives of one of the 12 organizations set to receive the public funds by this fall said they were grateful for the possible funding support.
“With this grant, we can show that Enid does care about the museum,” said Edna Campbell, with Railroad Museum of Oklahoma.
Two city of Enid projects were not recommended for funding so the commission would meet its allocation limit, but commissioners said the city would find another way to fund those later.
Commissioners near-unanimously approved ending a longtime dispute with Koch Fertilizer Enid LLC, the largest purchaser of water in the city. The plant uses 8 million gallons a day.
Save for an objection from Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell, the commission approved twin 20-year contracts updated from 2010 and 2013 that will ratify the sales of potable and industrial water to Koch, respectively.
“Why are we doing an agreement instead of just selling the water at the ordinance rates like we do for everybody else?” Ezzell asked the city attorney, who had drafted the contracts that’d sell potable water at a fluctuating rate and industrial at 50 cents a gallon, increasing 2% annually.
“We are living with the situation that we inherited,” Carol Lahman told him, and the contracts would allow the city to move forward from it and resolve the dispute.
End of the road
Tuesday’s was a relatively normal meeting after months of heated debates and behind-the-scenes drama that came to define the last year of city government since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Mayor George Pankonin read several proclamations; commissioners made an appointment to the Police Civil Service Commission, then appropriated millions of additional city funds for the Kaw Lake project; dozens of consent item contracts and permits also were approved, as were hundreds of thousands in claims.
It would be the last meeting for two commissioners, both of whom faced public backlash for their actions regarding both masking in the pandemic and police enforcement.
Ezzell and Ward 4 Commissioner Jonathan Waddell both voted five times in favor of masks — either for passing, extending or keeping a city mandate.
Both also had pressed the issue of stronger demographic data collection on Enid Police Department leadership since last summer’s events related to the Black Lives Matter movement and the murder of George Floyd.
A related meeting that saw several speakers not signing up before for public comment or attempting to speak longer than permitted resulted in Pankonin asking Lahman to draft a resolution clarifying and amending meeting rules.
As commissioners discussed during study session Tuesday, if approved next month, public comments would take place either after organizational business or during specific agenda items rather than at the end of the meeting.
Ezzell, terming out after “eight long years” as Ward 3 commissioner, successfully challenged a recall petition from ward voters and the group Enid Freedom Fighters in state appeals court.
“I’m very much looking forward to spending time not here,” Ezzell said, after thanking his family and city staff for their support over the last eight years.
Waddell soundly lost his re-election bid for Ward 4 commissioner to challenger Whitney Roberts, who ran on a platform for personal responsibility, local business support and anti-masking.
He attended his final meeting via Zoom on Tuesday but did not make any public comments, unlike his wife, who addressed the commission.
“I’m so proud of you,” Elizabeth Waddell told her husband. “I know who you are behind closed doors. You are the very same man you are when you sit behind that table. And for that I love you and I’m so proud of you. And thank you for not remaining silent for the things that truly matter and trying to make a difference and a change.”
The two outgoing commissioners, along with former commissioners David Mason and Jeff Funk, will be recognized at a reception April 29 at Stride Bank Center.
