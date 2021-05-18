Commissioners pass city budget, despite concerns over public arts funding increase

While Enid’s elected officials passed next year’s myriad financial plans to handle all of the city’s municipal affairs, debts and projects, the approval comes with some strings tied to public art funding.
Next year’s budget is allocating more capital improvement funds than in at least the last 10 years specifically to street and road repair projects, at about $9.1 million of a total $20.73 million.
City accounting manager Jennifer Smith said because capital improvements are so high this year, so is an automatically calculated allocation to the city’s public arts program.
Continuing last week’s objections, commissioners during Tuesday’s study session, then again in the regular meeting afterward, raised concerns over next year’s 90% annual increase to the city of Enid’s public arts funding.
Enid City Commission passed the city’s 2021-2022 fiscal year budget, 5-2, commissioners Keith Siragusa, of Ward 3, and Whitney Roberts, of Ward 4, voting nay. Commissioners then unanimously approved the financial plans for Enid Municipal Authority, as well as the Enid Economic Development Authority and the Enid Public Transportation Authority.
The city of Enid budget — which includes projections for the city’s general fund, as well as capital improvements, public safety, the Event Center and the Vance Developmental Authority — has a total $109.2 million in resources and $112 million in department-level appropriations.
Next year, the Public Arts Commission of Enid (PACE) will receive $138,700, calculated from up to 1% of all capital improvement projects costing between $250,000 and $10 million, according to city accounting staff. The program received $73,000 this fiscal year.
Commissioners object to capital-related arts funding increase; proposed street repairs a record high
Mayor George Pankonin said the city commission would consider changes to the city’s capital-arts ordinance, which was first passed in 2015, then amended two years later.
Siragusa said during study session he intended to propose reallocating arts funding before apparently waiting to make such a motion at a later meeting. The commission can request changes at any time after passing the budget.
“While I know art beautifies and benefits certain areas of the city, I also believe that it falls under a (want) and not necessarily a need,” Siragusa said.
Including all the city authorities and transfers, the city’s total projected $170.49 million in revenue will fund a total budgeted $180.32 million of expenses over the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Picking up the PACE
PACE members, who came to Tuesday’s regular meeting with an hour’s notice, are also expected to return to the commission next month for a study session to explain their goals with funding they’ve left sitting in a separate bank account.
The board currently has about $213,000 in an account left over from a total $300,000 of these allocated funds it began spending four years ago.
The board has funded five total projects over the last four years, two of which cost over $30,000, Smith said.
PACE chair Christy Northcutt said that account balance was so high because the board spent its first two years reviewing legalities in ordinances and contracts.
Siragusa asked if the city could move that separate funding to another fund source in later years, then bring it back to the general fund, to which City Attorney Carol Lahman said not allocating this year’s funding would be easier.
Roberts also asked if the funds could be reallocated to the city’s large Christmas tree project for downtown later in the year, which Smith and city CFO Erin Crawford said was doable.
“I think they’ve got plenty in the bank for this next year, at least,” said Roberts, who was later appointed as the commissioner representative to the PACE. “I would like to know what their vision is for the next year. I do think art is important, but I don’t think it should be at the forefront of things.”
Enid resident Steven Rutledge was also appointed Tuesday to replace PACE member Marcy Jarrett, Visit Enid’s current director, who is moving to Midwest City and vacating her seat.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said members of the board, who next meet June 2, are currently working on the mural proposals for the two walls next to Enid’s new skate park, as well as a project for the city’s airport.
That mural project will be funded from this year’s $73,000 allocation, which would reduce the total amount in next year’s projected separate fund balance, Smith said.
Ward 6 Commissioner Scott Orr said during the regular meeting that he thought public art funding could be spent better elsewhere than at the skate park, which he believed had lower visibility than downtown or the eastern entrance to Enid.
Public art projects allocated by city funding are by ordinance tied to the funded capital improvement projects — the city spent last year constructing the skate park.
“I am not against the art, but I am concerned about where we’re placing it,” Orr said, adding he wanted a justification to explain to constituents who are against expensive art projects. “I get asked a lot, ‘What’s the purpose of government in public art?’ What should I be telling people to justify spending $40,000?”
Northcutt said photos and videos of the skate park have “flooded” social media since its January opening. Because the murals’ RFQs required artists to include Enid in their designs, that’s a free ad for the city, she and other members said.
“It is an investment — and you don’t have to keep going back to clean up graffiti,” Northcutt said. “Also, I think it is important for PACE to do artwork for our residents on the east side.”
Northcutt also said even during the pandemic, visitors have traveled to Enid for its downtown mural art tour, then stay for lunch in the area and spend their sales tax dollars.
Ward 5 Commissioner Rob Stallings said he’d like to know PACE’s longer-term, five-year plan.
“Before we slash their budget, that’s something I would like to know, is how they operate and what is their plan for the future,” Stallings said.
June 3’s city commission meetings will be held at the city administration again, after months of being held at the Stride Bank Center, Pankonin said.
“This area has served us well when we’ve had larger crowds (because of COVID),” Pankonin said, “but I think it’s time to go home.”