Enid city commissioners largely voted across the board to appoint new faces to several the city’s boards, commissions and authorities Thursday.
None of the incumbents seeking further terms garnered enough, if any, votes to retain their seats.
Four Enid residents were appointed Thursday as new members to the city of Enid’s Vance Development Authority, Fire Civil Service Commission and the board of directors of Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
“I don’t know about everybody else … but I kind of like having some people that have been there and also some new blood going there, so that might be part of what you’re seeing,” Mayor George Pankonin said after announcing results during the commission meeting. “But I appreciate the fact that every one of you came forward to apply for the position and that there’s lots of opportunities to serve and please don’t be discouraged if you weren’t selected.”
For the civil service commission’s at-large member, all six of the present commissioners voted for M. Brian Hacker, out of four applicants. Hacker, a business owner, will serve a six-year term through May 2027.
All six votes for one of two library board members up for appointment went to Ruth Ann Miles, out of eight applicants that included the board’s two incumbents, Renae Lewis and Jennifer Stebly.
For the last three years, Lewis and Stebly had both served on the board, which has not met since March 2020, according to the city of Enid.
The other position came to a 3-3 tie between Steven Rutledge and Margaret Warren.
Pankonin said a runoff vote would be held at the next Enid City Commission meeting, when all seven commissioners are present, including Commissioner Rob Stallings, who was absent Thursday.
Both library board members will serve three-year terms though May 2024.
Five of the six commissioners present Thursday voted to appoint Enid resident David Clinton to Vance Development Authority as its designated Air Force retiree. Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen cast his ballot for incumbent Roy “Fig” Newton.
Newton, who retired from the Air Force in 1985, had served four years on the 13-member board as its designated retiree member.
Clinton is currently branch chief for the simulator and academics department for the T-6 at Vance. Before retirement, he served as 71st Operations Group deputy commander, 25th Flying Training Squadron commander and 71st Flying Training Wing chief of safety at Vance.
He’s lived in Enid for 14 years, he said Thursday, and during that time he’s seen a unique relationship with the base.
“I can tell you, nobody has a relationship with their base like Enid does,” Clinton told commissioners. “So to be able to possibly be a part of that legacy and pull that forward to me is exciting.”
The third applicant for the VDA retiree position, David Smith, then was unanimously appointed as an at-large member after he and Newton automatically dropped down to the ballot for the latter position.
Commissioners chose Smith, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, among Newton and three other applicants, including incumbent VDA member Bruce Jackson. Jackson was not in attendance Thursday.
Both VDA positions will serve on the board until March 1, 2025.
