ENID, Okla. — Enid city commissioners Tuesday night, July 18, 2023, approved a sales tax revenue note to be used to buy about 400 acres of land near 66th to be added to the nearby the industrial park.
The vote allows Enid Municipal Authority to borrow an amount no more than $5 million to buy the land. Enid Regional Development Alliance has identified grant funds of $15,800,000 to be used to finance the extension of water and sewer lines from 54th to 66th. The stipulation of the grant is the funds can’t be used to purchase the land, and the land has to be under contract before the grant funds can be used for infrastructure.
The funds approved are to not exceed $5 million, not exceed an interest rate of 8% and must be repaid by no later than Sept. 1, 2028. Commissioners also approved negotiations with banks to determine the best interest rate and amount borrowed for the purchase of the land.
Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert during the meeting said the intent is for the land to be leased or sold at fair market value. If purchased, the intent is to entice potential business by having improved infrastructure in the industrial park.
“Because that’s where the funds come from to pay back the loan,” Gilbert said. “It is true that nobody is lined up at this moment to move in there, we just talked about it, it’s $1.2 million in annual debt payments if nobody lines up to buy that land or lease it during that five-year period, if that’s the term we take, we will be paying that out of our revenues.”
Any potential agreement on the sale or leasing of the land would be brought before commissioners for a vote. Also approved was an agreement pertaining to a year-to-year pledge of certain sales tax revenue as security for the note.
Doug Pethoud, during public comment, said there was no transparency as to who the grant was coming from and asked if there were any strings attached once the city receives the grant.
“And for the infrastructure that’s going to be built, does that $15 million (grant) cover the infrastructure that’s going to be built or is it going to take more money to complete the infrastructure? Can the infrastructure be built without owning the land adjacent to the infrastructure?” he asked.
Also during the meeting, commissioners voted to grant Preston Dority 60 days to fix the property located at 1107 E. Cherokee. In 2018, a fire damaged the home and it was declared unsafe to live in in 2019. It was deemed that the roof needs repairs, as well as electrical, plumbing and other work to make it habitable. Dority was given two weeks to get the roof repaired, and will need to try and get the property in his and his brothers’ names, as their mother passed away in 2013 and left no will. Dority also will be required to have a certificate of insurance on the home.
There have been 11 dilapidation hearings for the property, and during the latest one on June 23, it was determined through an inspection that windows and doors were not secured, the roof was sagging and no work toward re-decking or re-roofing was evident. There also were no utilities to the property.
There will be another hearing after 60 days to determine whether the house has been improved in the agreed upon ways.
In other business, commissioners also approved a resolution that would provide guidelines for members of boards and commissions who are appointed by Enid City Commission. The guidelines are designed to promote good decision-making and productive meetings.
