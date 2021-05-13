City commissioners took issue with an automatically calculated increase in the city’s public arts funding legally tied to a partially record-breaking increase in proposed construction projects.
As proposed to the commission for approval next week, the city of Enid’s public art program is set to be nearly doubled next year, from $73,000 in fiscal year 2020-21 to $139,000 to FY 2021-22.
Ward 3 Commissioner Keith Siragusa asked if the 90% increase was covered by arts fund surplus funds or the general fund.
City accounting manager Jennifer Smith said the increase was due to the latter fund, as according to city ordinance.
Enid city code states public art can receive up to 1% set aside from funding on any capital construction project that’s $250,000 to $10 million budgeted for any year, Smith said.
Smith said next year’s public art funds automatically were calculated from the city’s capital improvement fund budgets, next year proposed for $20,730,000 in expenses.
A record total $9.1 million from three proposed capital funds — street and alley, street improvement and a third of the capitol improvement fund — will cover street-related repairs.
Ward 6 Commissioner Scott Orr then said he’d like the city to not fund the arts amount at all for next year because the city’s public arts commission has reserve account funding anyway. He said the commission could transfer the funding later in the year.
PACE’s city staff liaison, Angela Rasmuson, said she believed the committee has around $213,000 in its account.
Orr said he believed city-funded organizations like ERDA or Main Street Enid would benefit better from such immediate funds to improve quality of life.
“I think we have better projects that we can get a better return on investment on for that money at this time,” Orr said. “Right now I see some of this art as more of a want than a need.”
Orr also pointed out that the commission shall consider, not automatically contribute, dedicating 1%, according to the ordinance.
Mayor George Pankonin said PACE can’t spend major funds without city commission authority anyway, and the committee has been responsible in the past with not spending all its funds in a single year.
“This is really the budget thing. They’re not getting a check at the end of the meeting and they can go out and figure out what to do with $138,000,” he said. “They have to come to us with a project.”
The winning bid for PACE’s current public art project — murals on the wall behind the new Enid skate park — can’t exceed $48,000. The committee’s account funding is set to cover those project funds, but the commission won’t hear the proposal until August, Rasmuson said.
Request for quote applications are due to PACE at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Rasmuson said she believed the committee wasn’t allowed to spend more than around $5,000 on projects without city commission approval, but with city manager approval for general fund transfers.
Orr said he later would not want to make a motion to remove the funding next year, instead saying he was OK so long that the commission would get a final say in major project approval.
“I just want to make sure we’re getting a good investment on the taxpayers’ funds,” he said.
Next fiscal year’s total $9.1 million set aside for street work is the largest the city has reported, according to data Smith collected back to fiscal year 2013-14.
Street and alley, which funds multi-million projects to repair streets that require heavy reconstruction, is proposed to spend $5.45 million next year.
That fund is almost double last year’s budget proposal (or any other year going back to 2014).
“It’s easy to tell the public that we’re spending $9 million on streets. If we did it every year for 10 years, we’d still be behind. So I’m darn glad we’re spending $9 million, thank you very much,” Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen said. “This is a feather in your cap, you’ve got to tell your people this.”
“And the good thing is, Jerry, we have the equipment to do it,” Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood said.
The two commissioners whose wards border at Garriott and Cleveland also were later pleased with nearly $500,000 in capital proposals to upgrade the intersection — Allen standing up to applaud city engineering staff.
Commissioners are set to approve the full city of Enid fiscal year 2022 budget at next Tuesday’s regular meeting at Stride Bank Center.
