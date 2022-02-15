ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid will move ahead with creating a dry drainage ditch near Waller Middle School after city commissioners approved purchasing a house for $225,000 on Tuesday night.
With 2.3 acres of land already owned by the city next door, the additional 4.6 acres to the south at 614 N. Cleveland will provide enough space for the city to build the ditch, city officials told commissioners during a study session.
The city’s stormwater master plan, created about five years ago, called for a detention pond near the middle school, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said.
“If we have a big rain, we need some capacity to stack water, basically, until it can be allowed to trickle through there,” Gilbert said.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, commissioners appropriated the funds to the city’s stormwater fund budget to purchase the North Cleveland house.
The city had intended to build a ditch directly north of the middle school, but Gilbert said officials with Enid Pubic Schools had grown concerned about future school expansion.
“EPS’ concern is if they gave that property up to us, then later decided they needed more expansion 20 years from now, then they’ll have to go buy property, too,” Gilbert said.
Meanwhile, the owner of the Cleveland property, who was the mother of a high school friend of Assistant City Manager Scott Morris, had offered the city the acreage, knowing the city already owned the property just north at 614 N. Cleveland.
“And so, I took the information to engineering and management, and we looked at it and said, ‘Matter of fact, that’d be a perfect fit,’” Morris said.
The city will have to demolish the home on the property, and Gilbert said engineers will need funding for a future design and to hire a contractor to dig the hole in the ditch.
‘Updates cost money’
However, the city-owned Great Plains Bank building in downtown Enid — bought over a year ago for around the same price, at $250,000 — came up as a point of contention Tuesday, when officials said the building would need several costly renovations before leasing the space to tenants as planned.
Morris said improvements such as asbestos remediation on the second floor, bathroom ADA compliance and roof repair are expected to cost between $1 million to $1.5 million. The building, located at 401 W. Broadway, was appraised for $2.1 million, he said.
He said he expects an asbestos remediation contract bid likely would be presented to the commissioners in April.
“Good updates cost money,” Morris said.
Ward 6 Commissioner Scott Orr said he didn’t believe the realty purchase to be a good investment for the city.
“I cannot sleep with myself at night knowing this is going to be a money-loser for the city … I don’t think that’s our place in city government to buy buildings and lease them out. I just don’t think that’s a good investment,” Orr said. “I hope we have a plan to make it profitable at some point.”
The city is looking for tenants for its newly acquired building that’s being occupied by Great Plains Bank until the bank moves to its new location in August currently being constructed in The District on Garriott and Cleveland.
United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma also currently occupies a suite on the floor.
The bank building, built in 1965 and remodeled in 1979-80 by local architect Tom Rogers, also is being considered to be added to the National Register of Historic Places. If approved, it would join other “mid-century modern”-style buildings around downtown Enid such as the Security National Bank building and the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
The building has roughly 26,000 square feet of usable space, Morris said, and Gilbert said the city had talked about rates going between $8-$12 per square foot.
Gilbert said leasing to tenants would ideally cover utility costs, including mowing — coming to around $108,000 a year to “keep the lights on,” he said.
He also said the city would apply for grants to cover expenses on the building.
“Fortunately we’re in a great time where the federal government is passing out money like crazy,” Gilbert said.
At the time of the Oct. 20, 2020, purchase, city staff already had found maintenance issues that’d need repair over the next several years, including those again pointed out Tuesday night.
Ward 5 Commissioner Rob Stallings, who with Mayor George Pankonin voted on the purchase, said he thought the city should stop before moving forward with any improvement expenditures and come up with a plan for using and leasing the building.
“We didn’t ever talk about what we’re gonna spend on it,” Stallings said. “We need to be careful moving forward because we don’t really have a tenant that’s willing to jump in there. We don’t want to be hamstringing people in the future.”
Pankonin pointed out that when the building was purchased, the city intended to lease a portion of the facilities to the nonprofit Making a Difference, an after-school and summer youth program focused on middle-school children.
Pankonin also said other local organizations such as Girl Scouts had approached him about having meeting space in the building.
The city would have a 10-year draft lease agreement with Making a Difference, which hasn’t moved in yet due to the asbestos issue, Morris said.
Gilbert said the roof repair and bathroom compliance would come before the city commission in future meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.