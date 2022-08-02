ENID, Okla. — Three historic downtown Enid buildings were deemed dilapidated and therefore subject to demolition on Tuesday evening.
Enid city commissioners upheld the code office’s recent determination of 120, 122 and 124 E. Broadway — all under common ownership and associated with Enid’s historic Broadway Tower — as dilapidated and therefore subject to demolition.
Commissioners and city officials said Tuesday they do not want to see the buildings demolished, but that something substantial from the buildings’ owner, Johnny Peart, needed to be done.
“It’s not our desire to tear (the buildings) down, but I am concerned we’ll be right back here again if we don’t keep the pressure on somehow,” City Manager Jerald Gilbert said during the meeting.
The 6-0 vote Tuesday to deny the appeal from Peart, who was not at the meeting, means the 60-day demolition process, which includes getting bids for demolition, on the three buildings will start — though it can be stopped if Peart provides sufficient plans showing forward movement with the properties, code official Scott Garnand said after the meeting.
“Unfortunately, this means we proceed forward with our demolition, but it still allows the owner to provide us information that we can stop it,” he said. “If he is proceeding forward, then we don’t go forward. If he’s not proceeding forward, then we move forward.”
During an April 20 hearing with Peart’s son and others, interim code official Sierra Krukowski determined the buildings to be dilapidated and made a conditional decision to demolish them — only to be vacated if Peart would begin remediating the health and safety issues created by the state of the three properties.
Peart was given until May 24 to provide letters from an engineering firm detailing the buildings’ conditions.
He requested to appeal the April 20 demolition decision but did not appear at the May 24 follow-up hearing, instead also requesting it to be rescheduled.
Following several back-and-forth emails and phone calls between Garnand and Peart, Peart said in a June 15 email he had requested the engineer and contractor to attend the “appeal of demolition decision” on one of the commissioners’ two July meeting dates.
A June 23 letter sent to Peart informed him that commissioners would be acting on his appeal request at the commissioner’s July 19 meeting. No response was returned, until Peart sent an email July 18 asking for more time.
Peart, who was not at Tuesday’s meeting, and his wife Dana, both of New York and with B.H. Tower LLC, bought the collection of buildings in 2012.
The previous owner said Tuesday he had several concerns about 120 E. Broadway when the properties were sold.
The Pearts’ initial plans included turning the 15-story Broadway Tower into an eight-floor themed hotel, with retail and restaurant spaces on the first floor and offices on other stories.
These plans never came to fruition, though, and problems started popping up by the next year, with tenants moving out, electrical code violations being reported and legal battles with first-floor restaurant employees going to the state.
Earlier this year, the sidewalk around the buildings was roped off due to public safety concerns caused by the roofing of the buildings, and on Tuesday, Enid Fire Department Chief Jason Currier said the conditions of the buildings posed a fire hazard.
