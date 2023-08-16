By Tanner Holubar
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, appointed city representatives for a mediation Aug. 22, 2023, with the Criminal Justice Authority of Garfield County and approved funds to purchase land for expansion of the industrial park.
City commissioners met in executive session to discuss the items, then returned to regular session to vote on them.
They approved a purchase contract for $2.388 million to purchase three parcels of land totaling 398 acres, at $6,000 an acre, for the expansion of Enid’s industrial park. City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the land purchased was the Easterly property, and the funds come from a sales tax note approved July 18. During that meeting in July, commissioners approved the note, which was to not exceed $5 million at an interest rate no more than 8% to be repaid by September 2028.
The vote allowed Enid Municipal Authority to borrow the money to buy the land. Enid Regional Development Alliance has identified grant funds of $15.8 million to be used to finance the extension of water and sewer lines from 54th to 66th. The stipulation of the grant is the funds can’t be used to purchase the land, and the land has to be under contract before the grant funds can be used for infrastructure. Gilbert said he expects the close of that purchase to be about 30 days from now.
Also during executive session, commissioners discussed the ongoing project to bring a movie theater to town, but no action was taken.
Mayor David Mason, City Manager Jerald Gilbert, City Attorney Carol Lahman and Assistant City Attorney Joshua Conaway were named to be the representatives for the city during the mediation with the Criminal Justice Authority of Garfield County. Mason will have full settlement authority for the city. The mediation will include discussions about a breach of contract claim against the GCCJA for nonpayment of the annual fee agreed upon by the two parties, paid by the city, for fiscal year 2022-23. City commissioners voted earlier this year to not renew the contract with the criminal justice authority for fiscal year 2023-24.
A jail services agreement between the two entities until recently had been in place since 2005, allowing up to 15 people arrested by Enid Police Department on city violations to be housed at Garfield County Detention Facility for an annual service fee.
Per the agreement, the city of Enid would pay $108,000 — increased to $110,000 in fiscal year 2019-20 — annually to cover the cost of its municipal inmates instead of a per-inmate, per-day cost.
“There were some differences that we weren’t able to resolve that led to that decision,” Gilbert said regarding the decision to not renew the contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.