ENID, Okla. — More improvements to the local airport are coming soon after city commissioners gave official approval on multiple agenda items on Tuesday evening, Oct. 18, 2022.
Enid City Commission during its regular meeting approved the agenda items for Enid Woodring Regional Airport, most of which will go toward upgrading its crosswind runway for Project No. A-2301.
A $424,170 Airport Improvement Grant from the Federal Aviation Administration was accepted, and the funds will be used for the installation of pilot-controlled LED lights and Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPIs) for the crosswind runway.
Airport Director Keston Cook said the pilot-controlled LED lights will allow pilots to safely land on the crosswind runway when it’s dark outside and Woodring’s tower closes for the night at 9 p.m.
The PAPIs also will let pilots know they’re on the right path to land safely, which is something the crosswind runway currently doesn’t have.
“It’s really a better safety feature for pilots in the area,” he said. “When the winds come out of the west … it is really one of those things that we really have to have.”
Commissioners awarded a $322,800 contract to Tulsa-based Third Generation Election for the two upgrades.
The grant funds also will add a GPS approach for the crosswind runway — currently limited to visual approaches — which Cook said also will increase safety.
“This will pay for an obstruction survey to be done, and for the FAA to do a flight inspection,” Cook said. “They’ll basically shoot approaches to the runway and make a GPS approach for it, so if you have a GPS on your aircraft, then you can plug it in, and it will guide you into the runway.”
Commissioners also authorized submitting a grant application for $23,565 to the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission to partially fund Project No. A-2301, which costs $471,300 in total.
With the FAA and OAC grants, 95% of the project’s cost will be covered.
Two amendments to agreements with Parkhill Engineering also were approved. One amendment in the amount of $110,300 provides professional services necessary to complete the final design for the construction of Woodring’s south ramp hangars.
The other $137,500 amendment provides FAA and OAC grant administration and bidding services, construction administration and inspection services for the GPS approach installation.
