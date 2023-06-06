Enid city commissioners approved a number of agenda items Tuesday during its regularly scheduled meeting, including amending the amount of time members of the public have to speak during the public input session of a meeting, as well as making Juneteenth, June 19, as a holiday in the city of Enid.
Commissioners approved a change to the amount of time allotted for public comment during a meeting. Speakers will have two minutes for public hearings, one minute for an input item that is on the agenda and one minute for public comment. That resolution passed unanimously.
Enid Mayor David Mason read a proclamation making Juneteenth a holiday in Enid, which will be recognized annually on June 19. Juneteenth derives from 1865, when Union troops in Galveston, Texas, declared that all enslaved people had been free since 1862 with the Emancipation Proclamation. Some in Texas had not been made aware of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Commissioners approved the following items on its consent docket:
• Awarded a contract to Luckinbill Construction Co. of Edmond for $812,290 for the second phase of the improvements 54th Street lift station capacity improvements.
• Approved an amendment to the 2022-23 Street Improvement Fund by appropriating $250,000 for improvements to the Street Improvement Department.
• Awarded a contract to JMB Concrete Construction of Enid for $1,652,22.50 for reconstruction of the north block of 10th Street.
• Approved a resolution to the 2022-23 Stormwater Fund by adding $750,000 to increase funds for the Stormwater Department.
• Awarded a contract to to Luckinbill Construction Co. of Edmond for $397,625 for repairs to North Boggy Creek storm sewer pipes on Elm Avenue from North 3rd to North Van Buren.
• Awarded a contract to JMB Concrete Construction of Enid for $663,315 for the Meadows South drainage channel from Indian Drive to Cleveland Avenue.
• Awarded a contract with Luckinbill Development of Edmond for $97,070 for the Woodlands drainage channel improvements.
• Approved a change order with JMB Concrete Construction of Enid in the amount of $108,018 for street repair in the 100-1000 block of West Elm.
• Closed the construction contract with Layne Christensen Co. for the 2015 Well Field improvements and voided the remaining balance of $43,184.
• Approved an agreement with Jackson Civil, LLC. of Enid by extending the amount of time to allow a contract to be awarded for the waterline relocation between the 100 and 70 blocks of North 10th.
• Approved an agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey for $20,800 for stream monitoring.
• Awarded a renewal of a professional services contract to FORVIS LLP of Springfield, Mo., for $99,900 to complete statement preparation; the independent auditor’s report on the financial statements of the city of Enid; complete the single-audit compliance audit; and the state auditor and inspector form for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
• Approved a 48-month lease with Yamaha Golf-Car Co. for 50 2024 Yamaha golf carts, one beverage cart, and one range cart for $338,472 in order to replace the Meadowlake course fleet.
• Approved the payments of $21,440 and $21,328 to Patrick Parrish through the Worker’s Compensation Fund.
• Approved a resolution of the submission of a grant proposal to the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation, Department of Defense for the Defense Community Infrastructure for $5 million.
• Approved claims totaling $7,990,824.85.
• Approved an increase of $250,000 to the 2022-23 fiscal financial plan for the Enid Municipal Authority.
• Approved the purchase of a 2024 Front Load LR64R/Heil 28 trash truck from United Engines in Oklahoma City for $345,000.
• Approved claims totaling $297,480.34 during the Enid Municipal Authority meeting.
• Approved claims of $47,042.99 for Enid Public Transportation Authority.
