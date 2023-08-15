By Tanner Holubar
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission passed an ordinance during its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, to appropriate funds to go toward a program that will focus on the beautification of the roadways entering Enid.
Commissioners voted to adopt an ordinance that would move $100,000 from the general fund reserves to increase funds for the Community Development Department for 2023-24. The money would go toward contracting professional services to mow and clean the U.S. 412 and U.S. 81 corridors, as well as Randolph and Chestnut and from Cleveland to Garland.
“The beautification really involves making sure that the mowing and the edging in these areas specifically are up to par and there’s some areas where they’re not,” City Manager Jerald Gilbert.
There are three property inspectors with the city of Enid currently, and one of them may be moved to focus on the beautification of the areas with another city inspector to be hired in their place.
“I think that’s how we can make this program more sustainable, by having somebody dedicated to these areas,” Gilbert said. “I think the initial effort is just to get the problem resolved. But then the follow-up with letters, because the folks that are gonna mow their stuff are already mowing their stuff. You can see that when you drive Randolph and Chestnut, some people do, some people don’t.”
In other business:
• Mayor David Mason read a proclamation declaring Aug. 20-26, 2023, as Explore Art Week in Enid.
NBC Bank has a program where it selects an artist from Oklahoma, with the artist creating a piece that travels to NBC locations. NBC selected John Newsom, an Enid native.
There will be an event at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, 4-5 p.m. Saturday with Newsom in attendance. There will be color separation prints donated to the library that will be available. Newsom has art on display at the library, and an interactive exhibit related to his “Homecoming” painting is on display at the library currently.
• A public hearing was held to receive comments from the public regarding Optimum, formerly Suddenlink. No member of the public signed up to speak during the meeting. The city of Enid was approached by Optimum about seeking a non-exclusive permit to provide cable service in the Enid area. The permit has the same requirements as the city’s agreement with Blue Peak, but does not include the same build-out requirements due to Optimum already having an existing network.
If an ordinance is adopted to grant the permit, it would be a renewal of the franchise agreement between the city and Optimum. There is not an active franchise agreement between the two entities, but both have continued to honor the prior agreement with the city receiving an amount based on the amount of cable subscriptions that customers buy.
