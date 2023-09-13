ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission voted 7-0 on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, to approve the letter of commitment for the development of a movie theater on South Garland in Enid.
The letter of commitment by Stetson Snell, with Icon Cinemas, being approved means the deal likely will close by December or January. Construction is expected to take 14 months following closure of the deal.
The total project cost is $23.02 million, with an appraised cost of $24.38 million. The city of Enid’s investment is $2 million cash as a construction incentive, as well as a $1.8 million loan that will be paid back over 10 years at an interest of 5%, which will result in $2.3 million paid back, including $500,000 in interest. The latest agreement is seen as a more comfortable one by commissioners, and the city will have first priority mortgage on 4.7 acre outparcels. This means when the outparcels are sold, the city’s loan principal would be paid down.
The cost breaks down as $3.8 million in cash and a junior loan from a borrower; $2 million from the city for construction and a loan from the city of $1.8 million to be repaid; and $15.4 million from the USDA if the application with Madison One is approved.
The city’s investment of $3.8 million for the project will be deposited into a local bank, allowing for draw requests to be made by Snell. The bank would work with Madison One to disburse the city’s funds once Icon Cinemas has spent $1 million on the project. The loan application for Icon Cinemas to Madison One must be made by Sept. 30 and must include the city’s commitment letter. It then would go to the USDA for approval. Snell’s projection for cash flow is $1,105,490 for the first year after opening, $1,194,705 in the second year and $1,329,736 for the third year.
The theater will be part of a complex that is 53,892 square feet and will feature nine screens, including what is called an Icon screen, a larger screen with other features that creates a different experience. The complex will feature 11 lanes of duckpin bowling, virtual reality games, an arcade, concession stands and a bar. The theater will have a seating capacity of about 982 and will have more than 350 parking spots.
