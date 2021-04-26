The state will begin accepting applications Tuesday for the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program (OIEP).
The Oklahoma Department of Commerce program will make $10 million in funding available to qualifying companies across the state.
The program is an expansion of last year’s Bounce Back program that helped companies diversify their operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are happy to be able to offer another program to help businesses and continue to grow our own here in Oklahoma,” said Brent Kisling, Commerce Department executive director. “Many companies realized the need to diversify their operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Expanding those efforts with OIEP, the program will help companies diversify their operations by lowering the overall cost of the project and improving their return on investment."
Based on the success of the Oklahoma Bounce Back Assistance Program in 2020, OIEP was similarly developed to support high-impact, new capital investment across a broad range of industries to help diversify the state’s economy, lead to new product development or increase capacity at Oklahoma’s existing companies.
In addition to encouraging new capital investment, these awards will support existing jobs and the creation of new jobs.
The program will be administered by Commerce and Oklahoma Development Finance Authority (ODFA).
The OIEP program makes monthly cash payment awards in the form of payroll tax rebates to help existing companies grow and boost business expansion investments in Oklahoma.
The new projects must be innovative projects that expand capabilities of an existing company, lead to supply chain resiliency or designed to target new markets.
In order to be eligible, a company must have a minimum annual payroll of $625,000 with a minimum capital investment of $50,000. The award maximum for OIEP is $150,000; however, companies with projects that exceed that amount should contact ODOC as they may be eligible for other programs.
When reviewing the applications, ODFA will take into consideration: amount of capital investment from the company; the ratio of private sector dollars leveraged from OIEP awards; and the number of existing jobs, number of projected new jobs and the average wages paid to employees. Projects must provide a net positive benefit for the state.
The application period will close at 5 p.m. May 7. The full program details and requirements are posted on the ODOC website at okcommerce.gov/OIEP. After submitted applications are reviewed, ODOC staff will reach out to eligible companies.
