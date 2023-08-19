ENID, Okla. — The year John Newsom turned 10 years old was an exciting time. He took a trip with his family to New York City where he discovered he needed to live, and he moved to Enid, Okla., where he found the inspiration at the local library to make it happen.
As an artist now, living his best life with his wife, Cassie, and two children, Luke and Ruby, the earliest memories Newsom has of painting are from when he was a young boy living in Dodge City, Kan., with his parents, Joe and Claire Newsom.
“I consciously remember making a painting in kindergarten,” he said. “And I knew immediately this is what I wanted to do. It was very strange. … I don’t know. Maybe it was just the programming of the schooling system at the time, or something. But, you know … Or seeing that people did things when they got older, and I just felt like that’s something that you had to pick out really early on. And it … You know what? It’s odd, but I heard a calling.”
That calling came full circle for Newsom on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, once again in Enid, Okla., but this time just visiting from where he now calls home: New York.
He said he was filled with gratitude as he sat in the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, a cool place on a day when afternoon temperatures topped 100 degrees outside. In a few minutes he would stand in front of a crowd of a couple of dozen or more people who came to see him dedicate a new print collection from his now-famous prairie landscape painting “Homecoming” — featuring a buffalo with its larger herd in the background — to the library.
The collection consists of a color print photo of the painting — also brought on display for the event by NBC Bank, which commissioned the paintings and the library’s print — along with four separations of color from that photo. All five of the photo prints will remain permanently at the library, and an interactive exhibit featuring a copy of the painting — that has been at the library for several weeks already — will stay for the time being, as well. The original painting will go back on display as part of the overall exhibits at the NBC Bank locations across the state, including in Enid, said Jarred Fergeson, director of the art collection.
‘I didn’t know who Andy Warhol was …’
While thanking the crowd, Newsom became emotional about that teenage boy who found his purpose in the Enid library so many years ago.
“What’s meant for you isn’t going to miss you,” Newsom had said earlier, sitting only feet from the same place where he used to peruse art magazines and formulate dreams — a blueprint, really — to take him where he was meant to go.
“My family and I had moved to Enid, and my parents took my brother and I to New York for the first time. And I knew immediately. Like, I said, I wanted to live there. My mother was so sweet. She just said, ‘Oh, John, you know, that’s so … isn’t it wonderful? Isn’t it all so wonderful?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m serious.’ And, you know, I was fortunate enough that I did get to travel in my youth to other places, but I always had that ... I always had that in mind. And it just became more solidified as life moved on and destiny took course.”
A young teen of the MTV era, Newsom furthered his life’s purpose from the obsession he had with the video channel.
“I was really interested in TV — like we all were. But one day — and I was painting a lot. I knew I wanted to be a painter — and I saw an interview between Duran Duran and Andy Warhol. And I didn’t know who Andy Warhol was at the time … they just said he was a painter, and I thought he was the most interesting, strange person I’d ever encountered in television. But he said he was from New York, and I liked the paintings … I never met Warhol, but I, I liked American pop art. Warhol was basically my entryway into American pop art.”
His mother would take he and his brother to the library once a week to check out books, and Newsom asked the staff if they had any books on this artist, Warhol.
“And they had a book that he was in, and it was about American pop art, and I checked it out. I read it front to cover several times. And I discovered the pop artists and abstract expressionists going back to (Willem) De Kooning and Jackson Pollock and, you know, what was really the roots of postwar American painting. And, I started kind of emulating these artists in my own work at the time and bringing in these very strange looking experimental paintings to my art class at Emerson (Junior High School), and then eventually Enid High School …”
Still coming to the library, Newsom found an art magazine, “Art News,” where he discovered there were galleries where you could present art and become part of a world that was not found in his part of the c ountry. One day he saw a quarter-page ad for a summer camp at an art school in Michigan.
Talking to his parents, he said he knew this was his door to enter that world where he knew he belonged. He not only attended the camp at Interlochen Center for the Arts, he learned of its academy and finished his high school education there, living independently.
“It was difficult. I, I really have a lot of gratitude to my folks for embracing my art, artistic pursuits, particularly at that young of an age. They really trusted the vision.”
After graduation from the academy, undergraduate studies in painting at Rhode Island School of Design in Providence and a master’s degree from New York University in Manhattan in painting, Newsom settled in NYC working at several galleries and learning the ins and outs of the business: handling artwork from the greats to the business end of operating a gallery.
He learned he needed more than just the mechanics, though. He needed a break, and he found it in a chance meeting with Earl McGrath, a successful music manager who among many other pursuits worked for Atlantic Records and later headed a record company for the Rolling Stones.
“He produced “Sticky Fingers.” He discovered The J. Geils Band, Hall and Oates, a number of great acts,” Newsom said. “He was a very interesting guy I met early on, and he had gone into semi-retirement from the music industry and opened an art gallery in Los Angeles. … He was a very interesting person, a person that you go to New York to meet. You hear this story about, OK, you have all the talent, you have all the desire, you have all the want, but it’s nothing unless you get that one little break. You need a break. That’s very true. And meeting Earl was my break. It was my entry into the New York art world. He offered me my first exhibition, and we opened in 1995, and I’ve been exhibiting regularly ever since. Up until today.”
‘It’s been a journey’
Standing in the Enid library next to “Homecoming,” its larger than life buffalo looming on a prairie of wildflowers and surrounded by scissortail flycatchers, Oklahoma’s state bird, Newsom said his life has been sort of like that painting, a “prodigal son” coming home to the herd.
“It’s been a journey, and it’s emotional for me. I’m very happy, very at peace. I’m standing with a painting titled “Homecoming” … dramatically, it really resonates with the landscape of this space — Oklahoma — where we are from, where I’m from. I put my heart into this, and it’s kind of an allegorical self portrait, if you will.”
Newsom said he owes much to NBC Bank, the financial institution that has been commissioning artwork for around two decades from artists to display in branches across the state. It was the bank that commissioned “Homecoming” and brought the original painting to Enid for display Saturday during the dedication of the five color prints of the work.
He also is grateful for the Oklahoma Contemporary Museum that last year featured 20 years of his work in an exhibit titled “Nature’s Course” that included “Homecoming” along with the title piece, also named “Nature’s Course.”
The OCM exhibit also featured a book of his work, as well as a learning gallery, “where visitors could see early drawings and memorabilia from my development that dated back to Enid and my days here in Oklahoma,” Newsom said.
Since that New York exhibit in 1995 at age 25, Newsom’s paintings have been included in the permanent collection of numerous public institutions including the Museum of Modern Art, Whitney Museum of American Art and the Brooklyn Museum, in New York; The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles; the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; Yale University Art Gallery in New Haven, Conn.; and RISD in Providence RI. His website is at https://johnnewsom.info/ and he can be found on Instagram by searching for John Newsom Studio.
Traveling the nation, and soon embarking on a full-scale exhibition of his work in Germany and Europe, Newsom said he still appreciates the vastness of the Midwest, his home in Enid, where his parents still live and the open landscape that inspired his genre of art.
He met his wife at a gallery in Texas, so both their roots are strong in this part of the country, and his family travels back to Enid for vacation and holiday visits. His son recently found a love for fishing during this latest return trip for the opening of the art dedication at the library.
“So I really feel like ‘Nature’s Course’ was a full circle for me. And being able to kind of really have a clear sense of appreciation for the roots of where the work really came from is allowing me to even go further out now into the world, to places like Germany and Turkey and Beijing, China,” Newsom said. “And that becomes really interesting because I’m still riding on the wings of the inspiration from Oklahoma. So it’s … it’s a wonderful life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.