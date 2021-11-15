Enid News & Eagle
Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will perform at Stride Bank Center on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
This is part of his all-new 2022 Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back On Tour.” Tickets can be purchased at Stridebankcenter.com starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, with prices as low as $46.50.
Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, performing to sold-out shows around the world. He also is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with almost a billion views.
In 2018, he was included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels. The comedian also has had the honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Iglesias is the star and executive producer of “Mr. Iglesias,” the multi-cam, Netflix original comedy series, which is currently streaming season 1-3. In addition to the Netflix comedy series, Iglesias penned a deal with Netflix to release his next two stand-up comedy specials for the streaming service.
