Everyone has a story, and the Enid Public Library holds thousands of them.
The first thing that comes to mind when you think of the library might be books. In fact, it probably is. And we do have plenty of those! Currently, we have 47,447 items in our collection (not counting our two digital libraries!) Whether you read from a paperback, stream an audiobook or swipe from an ereader, these books open worlds. They connect us to each other and to places far away. These connections have long been the foundation of libraries.
But books are only half the story.
It’s the stories, too, of the people who walk out with their first library card, use an online resource or get a homebound delivery. They can be a regular user, someone who uses the library occasionally or even someone just passing through.
The first library in Enid began in 1899 as the Enid Study Club, and though it’s changed names and locations over the years, the library’s foundation remains the same — a place to connect, to open dialogue, to have fun.
And yes, books! I love a good book — I’m a librarian, after all — but it’s books and. We’re books and genealogy. Books and classes. Books and meeting space. Did you know the library has a pollinator garden? That we have a makerspace full of tech and tools to create with?
Libraries across the country are books and, and this column will highlight some interesting things going on, on our side of it. We’ll highlight upcoming events, feature tips and tricks to make the most of your library experience, and show different ways our community can get involved.
This is your library, and we hope to find you here — whether it’s in person, a "like" on Facebook, or even if we never meet face-to-face. That’s the great thing about libraries. We’re as adaptable as the staff who work here and the community members who let us be part of their stories — even if only once.
You’re always welcome at your library.
Malan is communications specialist for Enid Public Library.
