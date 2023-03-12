By Kris Vculek
As the magic month of March is underway, it is time to rekindle our enthusiasm for gardening and landscaping.
After suffering through the brutal summer of 2022, we call upon our springtime optimism and look forward to a much better growing season as we begin to feel the urge to cruise through nurseries and garden centers to find inspiration in the colorful displays.
Fortunately for those of us impatiently waiting for spring, Garfield County Master Gardeners will be hosting a workshop titled “Companion Gardening” on Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to noon at Autry Technology Center in Enid. Two outstanding speakers will offer helpful and educational tips, including information on how and why we might want to pair certain plants in our vegetable gardens and landscapes.
A self-taught garden designer, stylist, writer and media producer, Linda Vater brings energy and creativity to the pursuit of garden-inspired living indoors and out. Linda is a contributor to numerous magazines as well as a spokesperson for Southern Living Plant Collection. She has been on more garden tours than she can count and is a firm believer that gardening brings us together. Her mission is to make garden style accessible, affordable, practical and reassuring. Including vegetables and herbs in landscaping plans will be addressed in Linda’s presentation.
Chris Webster and his wife started Providence Farms 13 years ago in Edmond to provide organic food for their family and friends. They are committed to using no chemicals (including organic chemicals) on their produce. After four years of farming and operating a farmers’ market, they broadened the scope of their efforts to create The Conscious Community Co-op, which currently features 160 vendors. As demand for their products continues to increase, they are expanding into growing organic perennial fruits, nuts and herbs. Among many tips on organic gardening, Chris’ presentation will include advice on pairing plants in various garden settings as a means to reduce the need for herbicides and pesticides.
The $35 registration fee will entitle each participant to a folder containing flower seed packets and information handouts supporting the presentations, as well as pamphlets identifying Oklahoma Proven plants, those trees, shrubs, flowers and grasses tested and proven to tolerate conditions in Oklahoma. A soil test bag from Oklahoma State University and a pamphlet explaining the proper way to collect a soil sample will be available for those interested.
Along with drawings for door prizes, there will be a boutique featuring gardening books, gloves, seed packets, plants and other gardening-related items for sale. Inaugurating our new greenhouse, Master Gardeners have started tomato and pepper plants to be sold in the boutique.
Refreshments will be provided during breaks between presentations.
Proceeds from the workshop go to fund several projects of Garfield County Master Gardeners, including the Demonstration Garden and the Children’s Garden at the Oklahoma State University Extension Office at 316 E. Oxford in Enid.
Advanced registration is recommended, but registrations will be welcomed at the door. To register in advance, contact the OSU Extension Office at (580) 237-1228.
Vculek is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
