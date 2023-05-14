Happy Mother’s Day weekend market watchers. Let’s give all our mothers the love and respect they deserve this weekend and make it a point going forward.
Life is short, too short. We were reminded of that this past week with the sudden passing of a trusted business partner who had become my best friend. He also was a husband, proud father, son and someone well respected by everyone who knew him, especially his team. He loved the grain industry, managing operations and building businesses. I loved him like a brother. We will honor Cody Dotson this harvest and for many more ahead. We will work hard to implement the ideas and strategies he helped craft and continue the high bar of customer service he expected. Pray for the Dotson family.
It was an active week in commodity markets and finished with USDA’s monthly WASDE and Crop Production reports. Kansas City wheat contracts managed to hold above the 100-day moving average every day this week and, even more impressive, close above the 200-day moving average. Friday’s high at $8.99½ on July KC wheat was the highest we’ve traded since Nov. 25. While the market traded a $0.5975 high-low range in Friday’s session, just one tick from limit up, the market eased back to close at $8.77, up $0.355 on the day.
The driver? The USDA pegged hard red winter wheat at 514 million bushels, 77 million bushels below average trade guesses and 17 million bushels below last year. U.S. ending stocks for 2022-23 were unchanged from USDA’s previous numbers, but slightly below trade guesses. The bigger surprise were U.S. ending stocks for 2023-24 that came in at 556 million bushels, 48 million below average trade guesses and 42 million bushels below last year. World wheat ending stocks for 2022-23 came in slightly higher than average trade guesses, but still 6.4 million bushels below last year. For 2023-24, world ending stocks were lowered an additional 2.0 million bushels, which was slightly higher than trade expectations.
This was just the icing on the cake with plenty of other bullish sparks stemming from Black Sea developments. To start the week, Russia halted vessel inspections that were resumed soon thereafter, but only adds to the uncertainty. Two days of grain corridor meetings concluded on Thursday without a renewal deal that expires on Thursday, May 18. Sunday’s reopen will start with some fresh news from the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections held on May 14. The opposition leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who wants to maintain favorable relations with Russia, has a slight lead. Accusations have been made that Russia is attempting to influence the elections. The result of Sunday’s election could tilt how the neutral broker Turkey influences regional tensions.
The Kansas crop tour also begins on Monday and concludes on Thursday. We’ve already seen more photos of the Kansas wheat crop circulating on social media as a preview of what is to come. Many areas seem to look worse than Oklahoma. The tour will help quantify how large that area actually is and likely add more bullish fuel to fire. Overall winter wheat conditions this past week came in at 29% good to excellent, in line with last year, slight improvement from the week prior, but behind expectations. However, the weekly change of the primary production states were all lower. Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska all declined by 2% while South Dakota G/E worsened by 4% and Colorado by 6%. Additional rain chances extend through the weekend into next week, which are needed to improve filling, hopefully without the hail.
The USDA attache in India sees a record wheat crop there, but the export ban remaining in place. The hard red wheat-soft red wheat spread reached new heights this week surging to near $2.50 on Friday. Soft red winter production in Friday’s USDA report was 7.0 million bushels above average trade guesses and 69 million bushels above last year. With the fundamentals at play in the respective wheat classes, we could see this widen even further. A short covering rally will need triggering in Chicago SRW to reverse this trend.
It was quite a dichotomy between the wheat and corn markets this week. New crop corn continued its weakness selling off 33 cents from high to low this week. Thursday’s inside day on the chart followed by Friday’s trade lower could see follow-through on Monday. Funds have been heavy corn sellers recently with the largest net short since August of 2020. Corn planting progress continues to run ahead of average now at 49% completed, 7% ahead of average and slightly ahead of average trade guesses. The USDA increased U.S. corn yield and production, as well as old and new crop ending stocks. Brazil and Argentine corn and soybean production were increased, as they were for world ending stocks.
U.S. soybean planting pace also remains ahead of schedule at 14% ahead of the average. I do however expect corn and soybean planting to slow some as it progresses north and the slow transition of winter interferes. We’ve seen this in spring wheat planting progress now 14% behind the average. Adding to the pressure on corn were further cancellations of U.S. shipments to China. New crop soybeans followed the downtrend with November futures losing over 60 cents. The surge in the U.S. dollar late in the week also did not help the competitiveness of our exports to international buyers.
The cattle market enjoyed the relief from lower corn prices this week with August and deferred contracts breaking higher. Fed cattle contracts made new weekly highs on Friday trading at and above the 20-day moving average. Cash traded developed this week in the low-170s and we will need to see more of this to spark continuation higher. However, the charts look good for cattle contracts to rebound and macro headlines could support with China inflation now the slowest in two years. With greener pastures, if you’re buying cattle for grass this summer, I would advise protection as a lot can happen in the short window that you own them with the volatility in these markets.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
