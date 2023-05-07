Howdy market watchers. When you hear of a V-shaped recovery, it often is in the equity markets. However, the wheat market this week was a textbook example of such a reversal.
From Tuesday’s new, recent low at $7.36¼, July KC wheat made a three-session rebound of over $1 per bushel. Friday’s $8.39 high traded above the 100-day moving average at $8.34, but did close just below that level. The July Chicago wheat chart has a similar shape, though less impulsive with Friday’s high in line with the 20-day moving average, but closing slightly below at $6.60¼.
What a difference a week can make. Short covering ahead of the weekend as tensions continue to escalate between Russia and the Ukraine as evidenced in fist fights breaking out between delegates at meetings in Turkey on Friday, propelled the markets higher. Exploding drones over Russia’s Kremlin that Putin blamed on the U.S. and Ukraine sparked stepped up rhetoric. The bans on Ukrainian grain by neighboring countries has continued to complicate exports. The European Commission agreed in principle this week for grain to transit five countries that have claimed that shipments coming into their countries to be exported ends up being dumped on the local market and reducing prices. I doubt this is the last we’ve heard of this as it becomes a serious domestic political issue in those countries as Black Sea port access is limited.
Although recent rains in the U.S. Southern Plains will have some impact on this year’s wheat quality, it is largely too little too late for boosting yield potential. At the annual Oklahoma Grain and Feed Association meeting this week in Oklahoma City, estimates were released for the 2023 wheat crop. Total production forecasts of 54.307 million bushels were 17 million bushels below last year’s outlook and about half of a regular crop year. Average yields were seen at 24.65 bushels per acre on 2.203 million harvested acres. For the western part of north central Oklahoma, average yields were seen at 13.6 bpa, while eastern areas of the north central jumped to 22.8 bpa. The lowest yield estimates were 12.2 bpa in the west central part of the state, while the northeast was the highest at 41.0 bpa and mid-30s in the southern areas. This just goes to show you how variable the drought situation has been across our state again this year.
With the release of these figures, I believe the market also is beginning to realize just how severe the weather has limited this year’s crop. Winter wheat ratings improved this past week, unsurprisingly, due to recent rains. However, nationwide ratings improved only 2% versus last week with Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado up 3, 3 and 5%, respectively. Oklahoma is just 9% good to excellent. On the other hand, Kansas was actually down 1% to only 13% good to excellent, while Nebraska and South Dakota were down 7%, Missouri and Indiana down 1% and Illinois down 12%.
The Kansas wheat tour begins on May 15 and concludes on May 18, coinciding with the expiration of the Black Sea grain corridor. This also follows the May 12 USDA monthly WASDE and Crop Production reports. Expect a volatile month of May ahead. With hay supplies tight, there also are a lot of wheat acres that are being swathed down to rebuild some inventory as pastures have been slow to green up. Warmer weather after recent rains will help accelerate spring green up. I would advise producers to invest as much in fertilizer as they can afford for pastures with quality hay potential. Also, invest in weed control so you have high quality hay to market as I believe you will be able to name your price as the cattle cycle continues to support rebuilding from a very low base.
Of course, there are always risks. For the cattle complex, the risk is the economy and the continued strength of consumer confidence and spending. The recent liquidation in equity markets stemmed from risk-off investor sentiment from growing concerns over the banking sector. First Republic Bank’s failure on May 1 became the second-largest bank collapse in U.S. history. JP Morgan stepped in at the 11th hour to acquire most of the business after federal regulators seized it. This is the third bank failure in several weeks following the collapse of two large regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, that all suffered a run on deposits. Stocks of other regional banks plummeted this week as portfolio concerns spread.
The Federal Reserve FOMC also met this week and announced a 25-basis point increase in interest rates as job growth outperformed expectations while inflation is cooling. This brings the Fed Funds Rate to a target range of 5-5.25% compared to 0.5% just one year ago. The Wall Street Journal prime rate, which banks price loans, is now 8.25% versus just 3.5% last year. Traders went home Friday with more optimism as equity markets generally and regional bank stocks specifically, rebounded from oversold levels.
Crude oil markets came back from the brink on Thursday with a blow off bottom right as the markets opened on Wednesday evening making a new recent low at $63.64 on the front-month June contract. To put this into perspective, in the first 5 minutes of trade after the 5 p.m. re-open, June crude plummeted $2.68, only to recover to $66.40 by 5:05 p.m. and closed positive on the day. Now that’s volatility. We saw continuation on Friday with crude jumping 4%, up nearly $3, crossing back above $71, after trading in a 16-day high-low range of nearly $20.
Natural gas, which looked to be making a reversal higher at the end of April, made another new low only to gain some back on Friday. It’s now not the cold, but the heat that will be watched versus large inventory levels to determine the fate of this contract that made a high at $9.40 last May versus $2.12 today. As an important ingredient in nitrogen production for agriculture, cheaper is better. However, fertilizer prices already have rebounded after recent rains have boosted demand.
U.S. corn planting continues to accelerate at 26% complete right in line with the average, but double the pace of last year’s delays. Soybean planting is 8% ahead of average at 19% complete. I expect this pace to slow as planting progresses north due to slow melting of intense winter aftermath evidenced by the slow start to spring wheat planting that is 10% behind average at just 12% complete.
On the oilseed front, if you have interest in growing canola, there is a meeting at 9:30 a.m. May 11 in Enid, where Scoular and others will discuss canola bids as they reopen the Goodland, Kan., crush plant after acquiring from ADM. Go to the Enterprise Grain Facebook page for details.
Last, but certainly not least, the cattle market. What started as topping action at the end of last week saw plenty of follow-through confirmation this week. Feeder and fed cattle futures saw long fund positions liquidating and shifting to oversold grains and energy. Front-month May feeders in particular still look weak to me after closing below the 50-day moving average on Wednesday, followed by an inside day on Thursday and break lower on Friday. August and deferred months may find support after filling the chart gap from early April that coincides with the 50-day moving average. June fed cattle have yet to fill the gap, but latter months have and may find support at these levels especially if we see further gains in the corn market. However, these latter months do still have a chart gap $3.50 lower from March 24 that could become a reality depending how the economic situation unfolds in the weeks ahead. While remaining constructively bullish on the cattle market, I would protect downside as we’ve seen crazier things in just this past week.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
