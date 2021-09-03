I want to show you my new favorite artifact from the collection of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. And, I think if you have even a passing interest in presidential history, it might be your new favorite thing, too!
This is a campaign souvenir handkerchief from the 1892 presidential campaign of Grover Cleveland and running mate Adlai Stevenson. The original owner of this handkerchief was Peter William Dickman, who was the grandfather of the donor, Louis Humphrey, who donated it in 1967. Dickman made the run in 1893 from Hennessey, eventually claiming land north of Enid.
The election of 1892 was a significant one in United States history, if for no other reason than it brought us the second term of Grover Cleveland, which was the only non-consecutive presidential term to date. But it also was significant for the fact that 1892 was when we saw the People’s Party, also known as the Populist Party, at the height of its influence.
In some ways, the Populist movement began back in 1867, when the National Grange of the Order of the Patrons of Husbandry, or “the Grangers,” were formed. This didn’t mark the beginning of the Populist movement that we know in the 1890s, but it was when farmers across the United States started to collectively work to improve nationwide agricultural practices and to also band together to better lobby for political issues that helped benefit farmers.
The real roots of the Populist movement came out of the Farmers’ Alliance, an organization that was influenced by the early success of the Grangers. By the midterm elections in 1890, the Farmers’ Alliance would back political candidates who aligned with the needs of farmers. And, Alliance-backed candidates won control of state legislatures in 12 states, six governorships, three U.S. Senate seats, and nearly 50 U.S. House seats. With all the chapters of the Farmers’ Alliance having an estimated six million members across the country, their influence was significant. And, in the 1892, the People’s (Populist) Party was officially formed. The Populist Party wasn’t around long, however. By the election of 1896, the majority of the party was absorbed by the Democratic Party when they both nominated William Jennings Bryan.
If you will look closely under the candidates on the handkerchief, you will notice the banner reading “Tariff Reform.” Before the income tax was instituted through the 16th Amendment in 1913, tariffs, or excise taxes, were the primary source of revenue for the United States federal government. So, naturally, it was what the political parties of the era fought about the most.
As I examined this handkerchief from our collection at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, I couldn’t help but wonder about its uses. Since it came from the 1892 campaign, presumably Peter William Dickman owned it when he made the run in 1893. Was it a cherished possession that he kept safe? Did he use it to wipe his brow? Did he use it as a flag to mark his claim? Unfortunately, we can’t know for sure.
