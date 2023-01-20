Howdy market watchers. What goes up, must come down, eventually. And so goes the markets.
After an explosive beginning to the shortened trading week starting Monday evening, the grain markets lost luster as the week progressed. However, it wasn’t without wide daily ranges as volatility remains enhanced. The U.S. dollar index made another new recent low on Wednesday at 101.265, just below the previous 101.300 low on May 30, 2022. The next stop could be below the 100.00 parity level last seen in late April. All else equal, the continued selloff in the U.S. dollar should keep support under the grain markets.
U.S. corn exports this week were above expectations, at an eight-week high in fact, as were wheat and soymeal sales while soybeans were within expectations. Weather uncertainty will keep volatility elevated as beneficial rains cover needed areas in Argentina and snow comes to U.S. southern plains wheat belt. While the forecast has shifted from snow to wintery mix, to rain, back to snow, at least some form of moisture seems near certain early next week for all of Oklahoma, the Panhandle of Texas and north.
While front month contracts may maintain relative strength from trade demand, new crop contracts are starting to look weak for soybeans, corn and wheat, in that order. Earlier this week, I protected new crop November soybeans with a $14.00 put and $15.00 short call for a net premium of around 42 cents. Based on actions in the market, we will look to take profit on the $15.00 short call with potential to resale it if the market pops back up. By the end of the week, those puts were nearly 50 cents in-the-money, with November soybeans closing at $13.52.
With the volatility in the markets, option strategies are a valuable way to approach protection while keeping some flexibility in your marketing strategy without yet committing physical bushels. The market is lower than it was at the beginning of the week, but there will be another opportunity. The question to ask yourself now is will you be ready the next time the market presents an opportunity.
To answer this question and better understand strategies available to you in the commodity markets, be sure to join our Sidwell Strategies Farm Marketing Plan at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Enid Brewing Company. All are welcome with dinner and drinks available to order. We have a new marketing approach to unveil to help those interested to track and analyze multiple strategies including flexible forward contracts, futures and options as well as what-if scenarios. We believe this tool will be invaluable for clients to better plan as well as track marketing decisions for your crops. OSU Extension also will discuss break-even figures by crop as producers make decisions in 2023. Sidwell Insurance will discuss key upcoming deadlines.
The wheat market made an impressive rebound Friday and closed near the highs of the day after a late surge into the close. Strong U.S. wheat exports and chatter that high domestic wheat prices in India as well as China may result in higher imports for both and elimination of Indian wheat exports, were supportive factors. We also heard this week that the Ukraine is now considering exporting metals, which could slow the pace of grain exports. The chaos in the Ukraine continues to intensify with more Western firepower destined for the Black Sea to fend off the Russian invasion. Developments out of that region will continue to influence the wheat market. Without major disruptions to wheat exports from the Ukraine or Russia, that influence will be downward pressure.
China will be on holiday all next week for Chinese New Year. By no official measure, this will be the largest and fastest spread of a virus in history given the size of China’s population, nearly two years of not being able to travel and the tradition of returning home during the Lunar New Year.
China reported it’s annual 2022 GDP growth this week at 3% versus 2.8% forecast while fourth quarter growth at 2.9% beat expectations by 1.1%. The next six months of China’s reopening will be critical for the health of the global economy. Another more structural announcement out of China this week was a declining population that marks the first drop since the early 1960s. The Mainland’s population fell 850,000 people to 1.41 billion, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The next three months of travel restrictions being lifted just before Chinese New Year will probably see this number fall dramatically as fatalities escalate from the spread of COVID amidst overwhelmed and inadequate health care services.
It was a tough week in the cattle markets that ended with the release of the USDA’s monthly Cattle-on-Feed report at 2 p.m., after the close. As I have been saying for some time, it is important to protect your downside on cattle even if you’re bullish as everyone is. The last seven days is proof of just that with March feeders lost $8.10 per cwt. This week’s low on Thursday at $179.175 was the exact low on Nov. 15. Back to the report, Jan. 1 on-feed came in within expectations at 97.1% of last year versus average trade guesses of 96.8%. December placements also were as expected, though slightly higher at 92.0% versus 91.0%. December marketings came in lower than expected at 93.9% versus 94.7%. Overall, I would call this a neutral report especially considering the selloff that preceded the release of these figures.
The selloff in the equity markets added to the downside pressure on cattle this week as did higher feed grains. I believe we will see this cattle market get back on the uptrend, but these recent weeks should be a wake up call that volatility can catch you off guard even in a bullish scenario. Calculate your breakeven costs even on home-raised cattle and protect your downside. Cattle are not like grain in that when you’re out of groceries or they are at optimal weights, they have to go. They cannot be held longer. Without protection when levels are profitable, the timing of your sale and the market may result in large, last minute losses that could have been avoided.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.