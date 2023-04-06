There are many ways to create art. For me, it’s always been writing. My downfall? Drawing. I’m always amazed when someone can put a utensil to paper or other canvas and free form a picture.
Though I can’t draw, I love looking at artwork — the colors, the lines, the mood.
Did you attend the art unveiling at the library?
On March 31, the library welcomed a new piece of art to the library lobby. It’s on loan from the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center and was created as part of the 2022 exhibition John Newsom: Nature’s Course. The artwork is interactive, created using artwork from renowned artist John Newsom.
Newsom grew up in Enid and says the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County was a primary place where he learned about contemporary art.
The first panel pictures a bison from John Newsom’s Homecoming (2022). Then, you can open the panel to unearth other creatures and scenes, from the Midwestern Plains to Oklahoma’s state bird, the scissor-tailed flycatcher. The panels also have fun facts for more learning.
Did you miss the unveiling? Watch it on the library’s Facebook page: facebook.com/EnidPublicLibrary. Thank you to Joe and Clair Newsom, John’s parents, for joining the library for the ceremony, too.
From one form of art to another, I would be remiss if I also didn’t mention the library’s next big event — Enid Author Fest.
The festival began in 2017 thanks to our adult program and development coordinator, Margo Holmes. The event brings together local authors and readers.
This year, the author festival will be Saturday, April 15, from 1-5 p.m. The library welcomes 30-plus authors that cover genres from true crime and hauntings to fairy tales and cozy mysteries. There’s something for all ages and interest levels. Plan your day, and check out all the authors on the library’s website, enid.okpls.org/EnidAuthorFest.
Did you know that Enid has its own writing club?
If you’re a writer or just want another way to celebrate writers, be sure to show up early on Enid Author Fest Saturday. The library will be hosting a Enid Writers Club plaque ceremony. Professor Roy J. Wolfinger of Phillips University began the Enid Writers Club in 1923. The ceremony will celebrate the club’s 100th anniversary with a reception at noon.
Oklahoma artist Nancy Russell hand-sculpted the plaque, which will be placed upstairs in the Marquis James Room.
The library has many ways to celebrate art. Check out the interactive art in the library lobby, and remember to stop in on Saturday, April 15, from 1-5 p.m. for the festival. It’ll be a great day to celebrate with your fellow bookworms.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.