April showers bring May flowers market watchers. “Where the wind comes sweeping down the Plains,” as we say in Oklahoma. Spring is starting like summer with plenty of hot, dry winds blowing in. No wonder Kansas City wheat contracts closed Friday with a short-term reversal pattern after putting in a higher high, lower low and higher close to conclude the week, month and first quarter.
The front-month, May KC wheat contract has seen seven consecutive days of higher closes and a high-low trading range of 86 cents. We are now sitting near dead center between the 100- and 200-day moving averages. With the forecast remaining largely hot and dry for western Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, combined with market moving headlines out of Russia this week, I believe the May hard red winter wheat contract will hold above the 100-day moving average at $8.59 for the foreseeable future.
This week’s wheat crop condition ratings were unchanged for Kansas at 19% good to excellent, 3% higher in Oklahoma, but only at 34% good to excellent, lower by 5% for Texas, down 8% in Colorado with no wheat rated in the excellent category. Conditions for soft red winter wheat, traded on the Chicago contract, also saw declines this week that were previously not a concern. Almost all major producing states saw condition declines in this week’s ratings. USDA will resume its weekly, national crop progress updates starting Monday, which I believe will see more broad-based trading around U.S. wheat crop conditions that continue to deteriorate.
On Wednesday this week, wheat markets spiked temporarily on news that grain giants Cargill followed by Viterra will be exiting the Russian grain scene by selling operations to government-backed entities. For the period from July 2022 through February 2023, Viterra was the fourth largest grain exporter from Russia with Cargill at a close sixth place. Louis Dreyfus, the “D” of the “ABCDs,” held 10th place. Indeed, the infrastructure and many of the same teams will remain in place, but this is no more than a nationalization of the Russian grain trade.
Could this be what Presidents Putin and Xi discussed last week? Absolutely, in my estimation, and I believe we will see more such “control” moves for trading assets and shipping lanes that affords China access to securing Russia’s abundant resources and bypass the West. Numerous attempts to bypass the U.S. dollar already are being attempted as we’ve seen in more headlines as of late.
Regarding Ukraine, I foresee Russia and China pressing for annexation of the eastern territories to connect Russia by land to Crimea, annexed in 2014, and gain broader access to Black Sea ports. Ultimately, I think that, in essence, will be the deal this communist alliance aims to achieve to end the fighting. China’s continued appetite for U.S. corn is a signal, in my view, that greater tensions concerning Ukraine’s grain exports are yet to come.
Leading up to Friday’s 11 a.m. release of the USDA prospective plantings and grain stocks reports, the range of trade guesses were some of the widest we’ve seen. That became clear early in the week when Farm Futures magazine released survey results that showed corn plantings over 3.3 million acres below USDA’s February Ag Outlook Forum ideas of 91.0 million acres. In fact, it was just the opposite with USDA’s acreage number increasing to 91.996 million acres versus average trade guesses of 90.880 million acres. U.S. corn stocks came in lower than last year and lower than trade expectations by 69 million bushels. Despite this swing in acres, new crop December corn futures closed in the middle of the day’s trading range at $5.66 while old crop futures closed positive. The new crop futures held up relatively well due to weather conditions cause for concern over planting delays, especially in the northern plains where snowpack well above normal for late March with more on the way.
In the heart of the corn belt, there also is variability with the eastern belt being in the top fifth wettest of the past 45 years, while the western belt is getting dry and is now the 10th driest in that 45-year time span. This could help accelerate planting in the west, but create concern if regular rain patterns do not return. Suffice it to say that much uncertainty remains in the corn market with a large acreage number requiring ideal planting conditions to be realized that is currently far from it.
The soybean market has staged an incredible recovery from the recent selloff that saw front-month May futures lose $1.33 per bushel in just two weeks and then recover $1.08 in just six trading sessions. Friday’s USDA reports were bullish beans, while many expected the situation to be just the opposite. U.S. stocks were lower than ex pected as were acres at 87.505 million versus average trade guesses of 88.232 million. This latest acre number was basically spot on to USDA Ag Outlook Forum’s 87.5 million acres. Farm Futures survey expected 89.620 million acres. May soybean futures closed 30 cents higher back above the $15 level and above the 50- and 100-day moving averages. New crop November beans closed 15 cents higher on the day near $13.20. We could see more upside follow through next week depending on developments.
The wheat market was less in focus for Friday’s report, although U.S. stocks came in slightly higher than expected as did acres at 49.855 million acres versus average trade guesses for 48.852 million. For winter wheat, the number was 555,000 acres higher, with hard red winter up 670,000 acres, while soft red and white wheat were lower. However, with current conditions and outlook, I expect a decent number of these wheat acres in the largest producing states to be abandoned and for a very different picture to emerge in the coming weeks and months. India said this week they would maintain the wheat export ban until reserves were at “comfortable” levels.
Cattle, wow! March feeders expired on Thursday with new highs following Friday in April, August, September, October and November feeder contracts. May feeders came close, but could not quite make new highs above the March 9 levels. April, June, August and October fat cattle contracts also made new highs. Cash trade peaked at $171 in Nebraska this week. Despite higher grains, cattle held their ground.
Equity markets also surged Friday to end the quarter. April is typically a strong month for equity markets that could lend support to cattle even with higher grain prices. If you’ve already protected the downside on cattle, you’re probably second guessing yourself. Don’t! It is great that markets are moving higher, but a day of reckoning could be just around the corner. If you have more cattle to protect, do so now at these higher levels and improve your average. These markets can take away gains faster than it is added. Keep your feeders protected with puts or LRP as risks remain, but keep your upside open.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
