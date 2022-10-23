Even in drought conditions when it’s challenging to get wheat up and going, weeds still will find a way to get going.
Usually in falls like we have right now it’s hard to justify fall herbicide applications. What weeds are present and if a producers is using one of the two herbicide-traited systems will help determine if waiting until spring is the better option.
Grassy weeds, such as feral rye, Italian ryegrass and rescuegrass, are prime examples were fall applications might be warranted mainly due to how difficult it is to manage them, especially in conventional wheat. Cheat, other bromes, and jointed goatgrass issues will depend on how much actually came up this fall.
The two herbicide-traited systems are Clearfield, which uses the Beyond herbicide, and CoAXium, which uses the Aggressor herbicide. For both systems, the herbicide applications need to be applied when both weeds and wheat are actively growing to ensure adequate weed control and crop safety. Under an ideal growing season, both systems will provide better weed control when sequential fall and spring applications are made. If the wheat continues to have drought stress and the weeds are remaining small this fall, I would defer to focusing just on a spring herbicide application.
Italian ryegrass continues to gain more northern acreage year after year. Heavy reliance on Axial XL and Bold, Group 1 type herbicide, has resulted in intensified selection of herbicide resistance within the central corridor of the wheat belt of the state. Dr. Misha Manuchehri, Oklahoma State University small grains weeds scientist, has confirmed Group 1 resistance in Kingfisher, Caddo, Grady, Comanche and Cotton counties. Widespread Acetolactate Synthase (ALS), Group 2, herbicide resistance was confirmed in 2008 around the time when PowerFlex was hitting the market. Our best recommendation now relies on delayed pre-emergent herbicides such as Zidua, Anthem Flex, and Axiom (not to be confused with CoAXium).
True cheat is an old enemy of wheat. ALS products such as Outrider (previously named Maverick) and Olympus have been excellent products to keep cheat managed. Unfortunately, these days are numbered. ALS herbicide-resistant cheat was first confirmed in Kay County in 2010. Strong suspicion of resistance is continuing to be reported throughout north central Oklahoma.
The herbicide chemical families of Sulfonyurea (SU) and Imidazolinone (Imi) both belong to the ALS herbicide group (same site of action). As such, what we’ve observed is that once cheat becomes resistance to SU products the Imi products, like the herbicide Beyond, also will prove to have resistance. This means if the SU herbicides are not controlling the cheat, using Beyond in a Clearfield production system will not work either.
Here are some management practices for this scenario in no particular order:
• Use the new herbicide trait system CoAXium with the group 1 herbicide Aggressor.
• Go winter fallow (with or without a summer crop rotation).
• Rotate to canola.
• Graze-out or hay-out the next wheat crop. Other management practices that can reduce cheat and other winter grasses include cleaning tillage and harvest equipment to avoid spreading, planting weed-free seed wheat, delay sowing, increase seeding rate, deep tillage, narrower row spacing, using a competitive wheat variety and burning wheat stubble.
Feral rye was plentiful in all too many wheat fields last year. The Clearfield Plus system has shown improvement with the addition of Metholated Seed Oil (MSO) adjuvants. It’s not perfect by any means, but still can be a viable option to greatly reduce rye if applied correctly. Sequential applications of 4 oz/a of Beyond tank-mixed with MSO and a nitrogen source applied in the fall and spring also has shown more consistence results. Applications made prior to the rye reaching the tillering stage usually results in better efficacy and the second application in early spring helps reduce any escapes and late emerged rye.
Integrated weed management is using all the tools in our toolbox. We are currently in a time when it takes every management practice to produce clean wheat.
Many cultural practices, as mentioned earlier, and continuing to rotate crops and herbicide sites of action always will be the foundation. Using new tools and traits greatly helps but can’t be solely relied upon for the future of your farming operation.
Contact your local OSU Extension educator to discuss weed management options for your operation.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.