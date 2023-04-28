Last week, our United Way of Northwest Oklahoma held our annual meeting and luncheon for more than 275 champions of service. It was our biggest celebration to date, and I am grateful for all who helped make the day a success.
We had a stellar campaign last year, thanks in large part to the Dillingham family led by Jed, Peter and Chad. We had 79 workplace campaigns, including a record 21 new campaigns. More than 1,100 donors helped us surpass our goal by more than $100,000 — raising $957,000.
We were able to celebrate this family’s excellent work, and it was no surprise that they received the Dick Lambertz Award for their efforts.
We have also produced an impact report that many of you will receive in the mail if you didn’t make it to the luncheon. We will also put the impact report on our website. There, you will see how our allocated funds of $630,000 supported tens of thousands of touch points throughout Northwest Oklahoma within the work of our many partner agencies.
We also got to meet our new board president, Jessica Caruthers. As our outgoing leader, Roxanne Pollard noted, “Jessica will continue a tradition of caring leadership for our United Way.”
And finally, David and Jenn Lawrence have stepped up to chair our 2023-2024 “Our Community” campaign. You’ll be hearing more from them in the coming months. And I will be sure to post our wonderful video online so that you can see Our Community coming together to Live United in Purpose this year.
It is an honor and privilege to serve this community. I look forward to the next several months of work to raise our goal of $900,000 to support the life-changing and life-saving work of our partner agencies.
Schiedel is CEO/executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.