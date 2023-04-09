Happy Easter market watchers. He is Risen. It is one of my favorite times of the year as spring begins and cool mornings and evenings persist. However, freeze warnings this time of year remain a risk and were again a reality this past week. And I’m sure there will be more to come.
While wheat markets are sensitive to late freezes this time of year, it will matter less if it doesn’t rain, as drought conditions continue to stress the southern plains. Rain chances return, though slight in the nearby forecast, but recent experience discounts our expectations of measurable amounts. The damage has been done on the top end of yield potential, but odds remain for an average crop though only if we see a quick change in the weather.
Markets, in western countries, were closed Friday with the observance of Good Friday. The U.S. jobs report for March still was released on Friday morning showing nonfarm payrolls growing by 236,000 positions, slightly below the 238,000 estimated by the Dow Jones. With increased labor participation, the unemployment rate softened 0.1% versus expectations to reach 3.5%. The incredibly resilient labor market has been a key challenge for the Federal Reserve to fight inflation. Average hourly earnings increased by 0.3 percentage points bringing the 12-month rolling average to 4.2%, which is the lowest level since June 2021. Tighter labor markets translate to upward pressure on wages and prices for products and services as consumers have more to spend that lead to higher interest rates to manage inflation in the system. Rising interest rates increase the cost of doing business that will eventually slow expansion and the need for businesses to continue hiring or paying up for talent. Higher interest rates frustrate borrowers with higher costs, but pay savers more for savings.
Really high interest rates are not desirable as there would be mostly savings with a lack of spending that creates jobs, while really high inflation is not desirable as prices for goods and services will be frustratingly high to afford a decent way of life. This process, if gradual, will then dampen consumer spending as concern rises over the strength of the economy and their wages and begins to curtail spending. Interest rates will then come back down until the cycle starts over again.
In a perfect, predictable world where the inflation ceiling is at 2%, interest rates ebb and flow to keep the economy churning between the guard rails. We do not live in such a world. The reality is that unpredictable is the rule and not the exception. When major surprises happen, governments step in with fiscal policy to “save” the economy and the welfare of its people. Monetary policy is then left to deal with getting the economy back within the guard rails. Action taken too quickly can be damaging as can the lack of action when the issues are seen as temporary or “transitory” as was the recent case with surging inflation from pandemic spending.
As with anything, hindsight makes it all unbelievably clear if the increase in interest rates, so-called tightening, was too fast or too slow. Currently, we know it was both too slow, to begin with, and now too fast to catch up. Where do we go from here?
Last Sunday’s $5.00 spike in oil prices following OPEC’s surprise cut in oil output by 1 million barrels per day where a huge gap remains below on the chart, brings back another major inflationary factor: higher fuel prices. Elevated energy prices can be frustrating for consumers, but do more good than harm, in my opinion, as this industry is one of the largest employers globally putting spending money in the hands of, you guessed it, consumers. I say all of this to say that many competing factors play into how the limited levers are pulled to keep us between the guardrails. Rising geopolitical tensions that disrupt open borders and free trade alters order and creates volatility. There is plenty of that to go around at this time with more unfortunately expected.
As a result, commodity markets will remain extremely volatile. Don’t be surprised to continue seeing moves, up or down, that may not seem justified as they’re happening.
The Russian grain trade took another step toward nationalization this week with the April 3 announcement that Louis Dreyfus, the “D” of the global “ABCD” giants as mentioned last week, is exiting the market as of July 1. Together with the other international grain interests that have recently announced exits, these companies represented only 14% of the grain that was exported from the country so far this year. Putin’s majority control of the Russian grain trade will now be absolute. This likely will create more volatility in markets from a country that represents over 20% of the global wheat trade.
In the first national crop ratings of 2023, U.S. winter wheat conditions came in below expectations at 28% good to excellent on par with last year and the lowest for early April in 27 years. After last week’s heat and high winds, I expect these conditions to worsen in Monday’s update.
Corn planting, at 2% complete, was in line with expectations, last year and the average as the season is just getting underway progressing northbound. High plains snowpack and continued weather systems created bullish sentiments early last week for delayed corn plantings, but those hopes quickly faded as December new crop corn futures closed near $5.56, below the 20-day moving average. I believe the $5.50 area will hold, but be cautious here as emerging open weather in the Midwest could remove weather premium out of this market quickly, especially considering the larger acre number released by the USDA at the end of March.
Tuesday’s monthly USDA WASDE and Crop Production reports will tell us more about demand expectations as well as South America supply with further cuts expected for Argentine corn and soybeans amid a record bean crop in Brazil. Soybean harvest in Brazil has maintained an average pace while first crop corn harvest has caught up to average and safrinha corn planting now complete. The bulls will need help from this report to reverse the recent weakness.
The cattle market bulls had plenty of fuel to end this shortened trading week on a high note. Feeder and fat cattle futures gapped higher on Thursday. Led by exceptionally strong cash bids reaching $172 in Kansas and $177 in Nebraska, futures contracts had a hard time keeping up. Live cattle futures contracts closed near the days highs with front-month April closing above $171 per cwt. The October 2014 high just below $172 on the weekly continuation chart is well within reach and could be tested if not violated next week. Watch cash trade to develop earlier in the week followed by Tuesday’s grain reports to determine if these levels will hold. Beware and aware of the gap below as we could see this filled shortly depending on headlines. Protecting downside in this type of market environment seems like a fools errand, but try to avoid complacency. Optimism is not hard to find in the cattle market, but volatility is a close second. You don’t want to get caught in a macro-influenced selloff at the time your cattle need to go to market.
Remember, you can still be bullish and capture upside with downside protection in place. It’s better to regret spending a small amount of money on protection and not need it than to have “saved” that premium and needed it and left money on the table. Keep your feeders protected with puts or LRP, but keep your upside open.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
