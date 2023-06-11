Howdy market watchers. It’s the second week of June and only a few Oklahoma wheat acres have been harvested.
Rain has continued to grace the Southern Plains, with isolated storms, some of which have been westward moving. While much-needed for spring crops, ponds and pastures, it is time to harvest, and further rains could begin to impact quality of fully matured winter wheat.
For some reason, the USDA continues to increase the good to excellent ratings of winter wheat in Oklahoma, which at this late stage does not benefit much from the rain. However, the ratings in Kansas, the largest wheat producer, continue to be muted at only 10% good to excellent versus 28% last year. This past week, Nebraska conditions also declined by 7%, followed by South Dakota conditions that slid by 8%. Overall, U.S. winter wheat conditions improved by 3%.
Some of the biggest wheat news this week came from overseas. Australia’s official crop estimating agency, ABARES, forecasts the 2023-24 wheat crop declining sharply to 26.2 million metric tons as compared to last year’s sizable 39.0 MMT and USDA’s 29.0 MMT. This would be the lowest crop in four years due to expected El Nino weather patterns following three consecutive record crops.
Tensions continue to rise in the Black Sea region with the ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv region being damaged by a strike. This pipeline carries Russian ammonia to important export ports along the Black Sea. This also is the same pipeline that Russia has been attempting to use as a negotiating tactic for renewal of the grain export corridor. As of Friday, neither Russia nor Ukraine have claimed responsibility for the attack on the pipeline. A major dam in Russian-controlled Crimea also was breached this week in a targeted attack on Tuesday that released a large amount of water from the reservoir roughly the size of the Great Salt Lake. This important water source is used for agriculture as well as industrial and drinking water for Crimea.
Wheat markets spiked on the combined news but quickly retreated below the cross-over of the 50- and 100-day moving averages at $8.32. USDA’s monthly WASDE and Crop Production reports released Friday were mixed for wheat, with 2022-23 U.S. ending stocks unchanged from last month despite expectations of an increase. Expectations for 2023-24 also came in below trade guesses but were above USDA’s previous estimates. Similarly, 2023-24 U.S. wheat production came in below trade guesses but above previous USDA figures for all wheat classes, and higher on both accounts for hard red winter wheat.
Despite harvest just getting underway, the USDA increased the average yield for Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas by 2.0 bushels per acre (bpa). While reported yields in southern Oklahoma have been decent, we are expecting this to worsen as the harvest progresses north. There was, however, a slight decline versus expectations for all winter wheat given lower than expected soft red and white winter wheat classes. So far, harvested acres remain unchanged, but I do expect more abandonment acres to surface.
If you need to sell physical wheat at harvest, consider buying a call option. There are chart gaps at higher levels that I do believe will get filled. The December KC wheat contract, where I would consider positioning call option strategies, has a gap at $8.94¼ as well as at $10.50. With higher interest rates, there is a real cost in holding physical grain in hopes of a rally. It is much more effective to sell your physical grain, deposit the funds in your bank, and use only around 5% to get the same position in the market in hopes of a rally. Yes, by selling your physical grain, it turns 95% of the value of your grain into cash that you can utilize today and still “own” the same number of bushels in hopes of that rally.
Soybeans continue the week’s rally surging Friday on recent export sales despite USDA’s increase in Brazil production and higher ending stocks for this and next marketing year. This was the first week for U.S. soybean ratings, which were 3% lower than expectations. We could, however, see more acres planted from “Prevent Plant” corn acres in the High Plains.
The weather premium somewhat faded from the corn market this week. While the USDA seldom makes major changes in the June WASDE and Crop Production reports, there still was the risk and opportunity that the USDA would reduce U.S. corn production forecasts given the drought that has crept across the corn belt now covering 45% of corn areas. The June 30 USDA Grain Stocks and Planted Acre report will see more consequential adjustments. Good to excellent ratings declined 5% this week, which also was 3% below trade guesses and 9% below last year. In fact, the drought map looks worse now than it did in 2012. All of the I-states saw condition reductions, led by Illinois down 31% versus last year, down 14% in Indiana and Iowa.
While there is rain in the forecast that fed the corn bears, the 15-day GFS weather summary released Friday shows a large reduction in precipitation chances over 0.50 inches in the 6-10 day (down 35%) and the 11-15 day (down 56%). The extent of actual rainfall this weekend across the U.S. corn belt will be critical to near-term price action. If there’s a miss, we could see a move in December corn above the 50-day moving average at $5.36 that otherwise will serve as resistance. Friday’s inside day on the chart suggests that Monday’s move will see follow-through to Tuesday.
Crude oil’s volatile trade closing lower on the week didn’t help the corn bulls. Talk of a U.S.-Iran export deal, that I don’t see coming to fruition, quickly extinguished the early week rally driven by Saudi Arabia’s voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day announced at OPEC’s meeting last Sunday. Concerns of deflation in China, with the producer price index plunging the most in seven years spread to the energy sector. The Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision after the FOMC meeting Wednesday June 14,will determine the next move. Same goes for the equity markets that surged this week after Monday’s selloff, with the Dow reaching 34,000 for the first time since May 2.
That optimism is good news for the beef sector, which needs a confident customer to continue buying at these higher price levels. The major news networks have started reporting on surging live cattle futures, discussing how consumers may begin to trade down to pork and poultry as cheaper alternatives. Meanwhile, the fed and feeder cattle markets are on fire. On Friday, cash fed cattle traded at $189 in western Nebraska. We saw $185-186 for much of the week in Kansas and even Texas. Front-month June fed cattle futures are trading around $178, which is a discount to cash. However, the futures broke on Wednesday after putting in a new record high at $182.875. The market closed Friday at $178.225. I do believe $190-$200 is possible in the current environment of equity-market strength. August feeders made yet another record high this Wednesday before breaking lower closing the week at $239. The cattle charts remain well above all key moving averages, but it is difficult to see what is going to break it at the present time.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
