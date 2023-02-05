Howdy market watchers. It’s been as volatile of a week in temperatures as it has in the markets.
A cold blast returned to many parts of the U.S. this week, particularly the northeast of the country going into the weekend. Parts of the Central and Southern Plains received much-needed moisture in the form of ice and snow, although far from what was hoped for in many areas. Texas was particularly hit hard with frozen precipitation disrupting flights through Dallas-Fort Worth, which is unusual for this time of year.
I managed to travel through Denver this week en route to South Dakota and luckily avoided any issues. All of the High Plains I flew over was covered in snow. At week’s end, there were said to be 25 million Americans under wind chill advisories. Atop Mount Washington, in New Hampshire, wind chills topped 100 degrees below zero. I guess this is what the Chinese “weather” balloon was “monitoring” on its continental flyover.
This market has become incredibly important for the U.S. beef producer, but it is going to be increasingly tricky to maneuver. Market access could be choppy, but our beef is different than commodity grains that can be sourced from other countries, and so this could make trade flows more consistent for our beef. A potential disruptor includes animal diseases.
Avian influenza has been a major issue hitting the U.S. poultry industry. This last week, a 9-year-old cow in the Netherlands tested positive for bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) at a Dutch processing plant. The Dutch minister of agriculture confirmed that meat from the carcass did not enter the food chain and is no risk to human health. This also was said to be an atypical variant that is less contagious.
Markets broke lower Wednesday, in part reacting to this news as well as a buy-the-rumor, sell-the-fact from the rally leading up to the highly anticipated USDA bi-annual beef cattle inventory report released at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, after the markets’ close. Wednesday also was an overall risk off-day across markets ahead of the Federal Reserve FOMC’s rate decision that resulted in a 25 basis-point-hike taking the Fed Funds Rate to a target rate of 4.50-4.75%.
It was game-back-on Thursday, with feeder contracts recouping almost all of the mid-week losses and fat cattle contracts posting new highs. It is a relief to see this latest BSE case being quickly and strictly contained with limited impact on the markets. Let’s hope that remains the case and be reminded that these surprises can happen and wreck good rallies.
There is plenty of reason to be bullish the cattle market, but I believe it wise to protect your profits as they can evaporate quickly in this environment. This week’s cattle inventory report confirmed another reason to remain bullish. Jan. 1 all cattle and calves were as expected and the lowest in eight years. The Jan. 1 calf crop was moderately higher than expected as was the beef cow count, but it was the lowest in 61 years. That’s right, the U.S. cow herd is now smaller than 2014 levels, which was the last major spike in cattle market prices.
The recent 2011 low in heifers held for beef cow replacements was only about 30,000 head lower compared to this week’s report. It is worth noting that there are an estimated 1.1 million head of heifers less outside of feedlots now as compared to lows in 2011. These much lower levels will slow the recovery in the cow herd. Furthermore, the drought is far from over. Hay levels remain very limited, and ranchers are betting on a spring green-up in pastures. We have had much more demand for seed oats, barley and other forage grains being planted now for May cutting.
The next few months will be critical to the extent that the reduction in the beef cow herd either slows or stops versus continues shrinking. I also suspect many older producers who are selling their herds will not get back in the business or at least not to previous levels. This also will be a structural shift in the industry and recovery. State-wise, Oklahoma saw the largest reduction in beef cows between 2022 to 2023 at 140,000 head. This was followed by Texas at 125,000 head, 106,000 in Kansas and 99,000 in Nebraska. Kentucky reduced by 71,000 head, South Dakota by 67,000 head and North Dakota by 59,000 head.
March feeders finished the week with an inside day, lower high and higher low, versus Thursday’s bar, on charts. If we can make a high above the Feb. 1 high at $186.575, then retest the Jan. 4 high at $188.75, I believe the gap up to $190.60 will be filled.
Fat cattle contracts made new recent highs and closed near the highs. Cash trade developed late week with the NCBA ongoing in New Orleans. Friday trade topped the week at $158-159. I believe we have the opportunity to print a $160 trade next week. This rally looks strong to the upside. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) pegged the growth of the global economy at 2.9% this year, a 0.2 percentage point improvement above previous October forecasts. This is slower than 3.4% growth in 2022, but also lower inflation. This outlook should help support the beef complex as long as we don’t price beef out of the market for consumers.
It was a volatile though week of consolidation in the grain markets. South American weather is again supporting soybeans with dry weather returning. The failure of wheat, soybeans and corn to make new recent highs is less than desirable. Rains next week for the U.S. Southern Plains may weigh on wheat prices, as they did on Thursday and Friday. If rains disappoint, we could be back to the uptrend, with U.S. wheat exports starting to see action. The U.S. sold hard red spring wheat to Egypt this week.
Volatility in crude oil markets has stalled corn’s advance. Spring weather ahead of U.S. corn planting and the pace of U.S. exports, which have been limited, will be key factors to watch in coming weeks for the corn charts. The USDA’s monthly WASDE and Crop Production reports will be released at 11 a.m. Wednesday and are sure to be market movers.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies.
