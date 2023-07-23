As it gets warmer, one can be thankful for the fruits of one’s labor. Harvest time has begun with what you may have planted in spring: tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, peppers and okra. Herbs are ready for harvest.
The farmers markets are in full swing as well as local farmers selling corn and offering “pick your own berries” opportunities. By now, the cool-season crops of spinach, radishes and lettuces, to name a few, are going to seed and need to be pulled so your beds can be prepared for your fall-season crops.
Now is a time to plan ahead for fall planting, taking advantage of an opportunity to work inside when afternoon heat is a concern. Look at your summer and fall catalogues for ideas of what you may want to plant. Successful fall gardening can begin now. Factors to be considered are adequate soil preparation, garden space, crops to be grown and varieties of seed choices. Your water supply needs to be taken in consideration because cool-season seeds planted in July, August and September have to have water to germinate.
Although it may not seem like it, July through September is the time to start planting several vegetable varieties in order to have a fall harvest. Tender vegetables that can be started in July and harvested before fall frosts include beans, cilantro, sweet corn, cucumber, pumpkin and summer and winter squash. Take into consideration varieties that mature early and are disease resistant. Some semi-hardy plants, those that may continue to grow and be harvested after several frosts, include beets, broccoli, carrots, garlic, leafy lettuce, parsnip and radishes.
July and August bring high soil temperature, high light intensity and rapid drying of the soil. These conditions do affect the stand of plants, so special treatments may be required, including shade over rows and supplemental watering to reduce soil temperature and aid in seed germination. Insects and weeds can be more prevalent this time of year, so check frequently for insect activity and weed growth and use appropriate control measures.
Here are a few suggestions that might help you deal with our Oklahoma summer heat and prepare for fall gardening.
• When working in the heat use common sense, utilize joint/muscle protection creams to help minimize injury, use sunscreen and wear a hat and garden gloves. My latest find is gardening sleeves, which protect your arms from the sun.
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Drink plenty of water or choice of drink to replace electrolytes you loose when outside in the heat.
• Investing in a rain barrel can help preserve that precious and often-scarce rainwater your plants will welcome. Stay ahead of weeds with a weeding schedule. Try hard to remove weeds roots and all. A soil knife with a forked tip makes weeding less of a chore.
• Soil moisture preservation and weed prevention can be accomplished with a 2- to 3-inch layer of mulch. Let your soil dry out a before laying down the mulch.
Summer has a lot to offer in fun with families, vacations and enjoying fruits of your labor.
