Dementia causes changes in the brain that can worsen sleep. Someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia can experience frequent waking, troubled sleep or being awake at night. Dementia worsens sleep and poor sleep worsens dementia.
A good night’s sleep slows cognitive decline, prevents falls and injuries, improves mood and helps balance the sleep-wake cycle. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, nearly 7 out of 10 people with dementia experience sleep issues. It’s a vicious cycle: dementia worsens sleep and poor sleep worsens dementia. Scientific research has shown several ways to mitigate this harmful cycle.
Unless you’re sharing a bed with the person or having a monitor like a FitBit to track sleep, it might be hard to tell if your loved one has trouble sleeping. Waking up three or more times during the night is one example of poor sleep. Troubled sleep also can mean waiting more than an hour to fall asleep or more than 30 minutes to fall back asleep. If you can’t monitor their sleep at night, look for these symptoms: aggression, excessive daytime sleeping, increased confusion or trouble finding the right words, falling out of bed at night or the obvious — they’re awake and active during the night.
So what can we do to help promote a better night’s sleep? By preparing for it all day. Here are a few tips:
• Consider the lighting. Our minds depend on natural light to help maintain a healthy sleep-wake cycle. Help your loved one experience light during the daytime and darkness at night.
• Be active and exercise for at least 30 minutes per day. The Alzheimer’s Association recommends exercising at least four hours before bedtime. Staying active will help your loved one to be tired by bedtime.
• Make sure their physical needs are met before going to bed. Have they gone to the bathroom? Brushed their teeth? Is the temperature comfortable? Are their pajamas comfortable? The whole focus is to make sure they are comfortable and in the “ready for bed” mindset when they actually go to bed and don’t feel the need to get up during the night.
• Play relaxing sounds before and during bedtime. Listening to music has been shown to increase deep sleep and REM stages, which restore energy, relax the muscles, and lower blood pressure. Don’t stress about trying to find the prefect soothing sound for your loved one; just focus on something low and slow without lyrics. While some people like listening to audiobooks, podcasts or even the TV as they fall asleep, for many people with dementia, listening to someone’s voice (especially at night in the dark) could be energizing, distracting or even scary.
• Use aromatherapy and hand rubs. Research shows that breathing in certain essential oils like lavender, sweet orange, and cedarwood help people with dementia to have longer, uninterrupted periods of sleep throughout the night. You can disperse the oils using a diffuser, by putting a few drops on a towel draped over the pillow at bedtime, or even using an aromatherapy lotion. When your loved one sleeps better, you will sleep better, too.
If you are caring for a loved one and would like help finding resources, information or respite care, contact LTCA of Enid Area Agency on Aging, Twila Doucet, caregiver coordinator at (580) 234-7475 or email tdoucet@ltcaenid.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.