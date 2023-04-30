Over the past few weeks we’ve learned that faith is simply acting as if God told you the truth, calling it done before it can be seen with the natural eye.
In Isaiah 9:6 the prophet spoke of the birth of Jesus some 700 years before it actually happened, just as God spoke of Isaac being born to Abraham 25 years before that happened. God calls those things that have not yet happened as though they were already done.
Beloveds, you do not have to see a thing to know you possess it. Only believe and accept it as “finished, done!” And do not let the words of your mouth cancel out your promise. Keep it in the past tense, as in “It’s a done deal!”
David didn’t just call the giant a Philistine, he called him an uncircumcised Philistine. David knew circumcision was the mark of the covenant between the Israelites and Jehovah God. As the seed of Abraham, David knew he had covenant promises from God that covered the situation.
In Deuteronomy 28:7, God had said, “They, (meaning your enemies), shall come out against thee one way, and flee before thee seven ways.” And David believed that promise! That’s how he knew he had the victory.
It doesn’t matter whether the enemy is a disease, divorce, bankruptcy, lack or someone who defies God. We have the victory!
Friends, knowing who you are in Christ and recognizing your covenant rights as a child of God will alter your perspective. It will cause faith to rise up on the inside of you, bringing with it faith-filled words that reach out and grab hold of whatever your need is. It’s because of your covenant with God you are able to operate in faith. The Bible says it’s a better covenant with better promises than David had (Hebrews 8:6).
That same covenant promised David protection from man, beast and enemy. It promised him protection of his flock and his person. Because of the covenant of God, that giant was dead the moment David declared he was. As David spoke his victory, as he called the non-existent thing as if it already existed, he grew stronger and the picture in his head grew clearer. Before the day was over, the image of faith that was on the inside of David had become a physical reality everyone could see.
It’s a beautiful thing when you believe God and the promise shows up. Abraham believed God when He told him (promised him) he would be the father of many nations. But, it sure didn’t look like it when he had to lay his only son, Isaac, on that altar, ready to sacrifice him. But God … “Then Abraham lifted his eyes and looked, and there behind him was a ram caught in a bush by his horns” … (Gen. 22:13)
My friends, if you’re facing giant-sized problems that have you backed into a corner. If you’re feeling defeated and ready to throw in the towel … DON’T!! There is a ram in the bush! God will provide! Root yourself in God’s word, reacquaint yourself with the covenant you share with the Father-God, speak the Word and act like God is telling you the truth. Because, when you focus your attention on your blood covenant with God … everything changes! It’s how you kill the giants in your life, beloveds, by the Blood of the Lamb and the word of your testimony. He watches over His Word to perform it.
Saw this in a devotional. So good …
”Abraham lifted his eyes and looked, and there behind him was a ram caught in a thicket.”
(Genesis 22:13)
God always supplies when He calls:
• When we do not understand and there is no way to accomplish the task, God will supply a ram in the bush.
• When it appears that obedience is next to impossible, there will be a ram in the bush.
• When His calling is above your ability, there will be a ram in the bush.
• When there appears to be the death of a vision, lift your eyes and look, there will be a ram in the bush.
• Whenever you have exhausted all your resources, look for the ram in the bush.
Maybe you are in an impossible situation. Maybe your marriage is at an ugly end. Maybe you have reached the end of your financial rope. As there is no pit so deep that He is not deeper still, nor mountain so high that He is not higher, remember your situation is not out of His reach. Just lift up your eyes, right there behind you, there will be your ram in the bush.
Do you know my Jesus today?
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only Begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere this morning.
Sorrels is a former Enid News & Eagle employee who writes columns for the newspaper, a CNHI News LLC publication.
