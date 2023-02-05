When considering fertilizer for tomato seedlings, the first recommendation is to wait to feed the plant until after two sets of true leaves appear.
• Fertilizing tomato seeds. Now, I am immediately going to discuss exceptions to the rule.
Gardeners do not need to use a seed starter for tomatoes. If the potting soil is fresh (i.e., not recycled), it should have all the nutrients the seeds need to germinate. The seed coating contains more than the seedling. It also contains some additional nutrients to help feed the plant until its starter leaves reach sunlight.
There are growers who prefer to use a soil-free mix for germination, which may or may not contain nutrients. In cases like this, one may need to add some type of starter fertilizer unless nutrient-rich ingredients, such as worm castings, have been added to the mix.
However, any fertilizer used should be minimal since the seed mostly provides for itself until the first true leaves have formed.
• Different stages need different fertilizers. The next common stumbling block is that tomatoes do best when a grower provides for their nutritional needs at each stage of life. A tomato plant’s nutritional needs will change as it ages. This means one should not use the same fertilizer for tomato seedlings as for a fruiting plant.
In addition to micronutrients, fertilizers contain nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (the N-P-K on the package). Nitrogen promotes strong and healthy foliage and stems; phosphorus is key to healthy blooms and fruits; and potassium strengthens stems and boosts the plant’s immune system. For most applications, a balanced fertilizer (10-10-10) works best, although it must be diluted to one-half or even one-quarter strength.
Keep in mind that the quality of soil one is using affects how much additional nutrition the plant will need, so one-quarter strength is best for organically rich soil, while one-half is better for poorer soils or soil-free mixes. Never use full strength, as this can produce chemical burns to the fragile seedling.
Another popular NPK ratio is 24-6-16, a ratio provided by a product such as Miracle-Gro’s popular water-soluble plant foods. When using this for the seedling, begin at one-quarter strength after the first two sets of true leaves appear, then boost to one-half strength when the plant is several inches tall with at least twice as many sets of true leaves. Once a tomato reaches its juvenile stage, switch to a higher phosphorus blend.
• Liquid soluble vs. granular. Another important thing needing to be addressed is the debate between liquid soluble fertilizers and slow-release granular fertilizers.
The latter is popular because growers are told it is a set-and-forget, suggesting there is less work involved. Unfortunately, granular fertilizers contain nutrients that degrade at different rates, meaning the plant can get a burst of one nutrient and yet be lacking in another. As a result, seedlings may not get the nutrition they need right when needed the most.
Conversely, liquid-soluble fertilizers must be applied more often but can be given when watering the seedling. The nutrients absorb more quickly into the soil and break down more efficiently, meaning tomatoes get what they need as they need them. It also is much simpler to dilute liquid fertilizers, which leave behind fewer mineral salts that can become toxic to plants in large quantities.
• Putting it all together. After presenting suggestions, I want to review at the process, including the exceptions.
The medium used when sowing tomato seeds usually will have nutrients already present unless one goes with straight peat moss or coconut coir. Adding worm castings or a similar substance to bare-bones, soil-free mediums will give the seedlings any boost they might need.
The seed provides plenty of nutrients and contains two starter leaves known as cotyledons. The cotyledons are more rounded than true leaves and jump-start the process of photosynthesis while the first true leaves form.
When the tomato seedling has two pairs of true leaves, it will have exhausted the nutrients in the seed. At this point, one will want to give it the first feeding, using either a balanced 10-10-10 or high nitrogen 26-6-16 NPK liquid soluble fertilizer diluted to one-quarter strength. Follow the label instructions on the packaging for frequency.
When the seedling has grown several inches and has more than four sets of leaves, increase the dosage to one-half strength until the plant has achieved its next growth stage.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
