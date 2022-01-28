Do you follow the library on social media? You may have noticed a test video over the past week. One of the great things about the library is that we get to try out new things, and recently, we played around with the world of live video streaming.
With a new camera and some new software, we gave live streaming on Facebook and YouTube simultaneously a try. Of course, we had a few hiccups along the way, but that’s the great thing about learning! We had some laughs, gained hands-on experience, and are ready to tackle our next live streaming adventure.
A big thank you to Terry Mote for being our first live-stream event as he taught us all about the history and culture of the Marshall Islands last Wednesday afternoon!
If you’d like to catch the video, it’s available on our Facebook page at facebook.com/enidpublic library.
It’s only one of the new techy undertakings happening this year at the library. Because of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant, we’ll be doing some upgrades in the Great Plains Room. And if you’ve attended some events recently, you’ll notice the new air purifiers already improving air circulation.
Last December, we also received a Padcaster Grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries. It allowed us to purchase a Padcaster Studio, which came with a tripod setup, a green screen and other goodies to help us make videos. Over the next year, we’ll be testing out apps and creating videos, so be sure to keep an eye on our Facebook and YouTube pages for fun and informative videos.
Besides the techy upgrades, we’re looking forward to new events (and some returning ones), too! Our Health Literacy Grant brought five health and wellness classes this month alone, including Staying Active and Independent for Life for older adults, a Mindfulness lunch and learn program, as well as our Easy Yoga for Everyone.
February also will bring new STEM events for youth. From Mini Mad Scientists for 3- to 5-year-olds on Feb. 17 to Junior Mad Scientists for 6- to 12-year-olds on Feb. 16. Registration will be required, so call us at (580) 234-6313 or stop by the first-floor service desk.
And Lego enthusiasts will find Lego Club back in full swing, too, this February. Tweens and teens are invited Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. Registration is required, so call us or stop by the service desk.
We’re excited for all the new possibilities 2022 will bring to the library and we hope you’ll join us — whether that’s virtually or in-person.
For more information about our events, visit us online at enid.okpls.org/events.
The Health Literacy, ARPA and Padcaster Grants are provided by Oklahoma Department of Libraries with a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
