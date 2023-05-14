By Josh Bushong
Even with some recent rain, most farmers in the region still are focused on growing a forage to graze or to put up for hay. Teff is a warm-season annual grass crop that has been grown in Oklahoma with some success for more than 5 years now. It can produce some high-quality forage with minimum inputs.
Originating from Eastern Africa, Teff is naturally drought tolerant and can handle seasonal floods very well. In comparison, Teff is more drought tolerant than Bermuda grass. It also is very efficient with nitrogen, meaning it does not require as much nitrogen to produce a ton of forage compared to some other forage crops.
Teff has been found to produce between one and a half to five tons of dry forage per acre in OSU field trials. If grazed, it is better to wait four to five weeks after emergence to allow the plants to develop roots strong enough to prevent up-rooting. If adequately fertilized, crude protein in OSU field trial samples has typically been between 10 and 18% with total digestible nutrient (TDN) values between 63 and 65%.
As a warm-season annual, Teff will need to be seeded after the last freeze date, usually early May to July, and will have to be seeded every year. Germination of the seed is usually very quick if seeded into a shallow firm seedbed. Seedlings start off a little slow, but usually after three weeks the secondary roots develop, and forage growth is greatly accelerated.
The first hay cutting often is achieved 45 days after emergence. It is best to wait until the head starts to emerge to maximize both tonnage and quality. Leaving three to four inches of stubble will hasten crop recovery for additional cuttings.
Subsequent cuttings can occur every 30-40 days depending on environmental growing conditions. If harvest is delayed too long, the crop can tend to lodge since the plants are very fine-stemed.
Establishing a crop of Teff can be challenging. Since the seed size is very small and seeding rates are low, typically 5 pounds of pure live seed per acre, it will be critical to properly calibrate seeding equipment. Ideal seeding depth would be one-eighth of an inch, but usually no deeper than a quarter of an inch.
Soil preparation is critical when seeding into conventionally tilled fields. It is best to seed into a smooth, firm, stale seedbed while maintaining soil moisture to seeding depth. Cuiltipacker-type seeders and broadcast seeding with a light tillage incorporation are preferred, but if used properly a double disc grain drill or single disc air-seeder can also be successful. Seeding into no-till conditions is often more successful when there is not a heavy cover of previous crop residues. In order to get good germination and fast emergence the small seed needs good seed to soil contact.
Soil fertility recommendations will follow standard Bermuda grass requirements for soil pH, phosphorus and potassium. OSU research has shown that 100 pounds of nitrogen should be enough for 8,800 pounds of dry forage production. It is recommended to start with about 50 pounds of nitrogen at planting and to apply another 50 pounds in season either after the first hay harvest or around the first of July if grazed.
Teff is another forage crop option for producers looking for a quick forage that is nitrogen efficient, drought tolerant, high yielding and high quality with limited nitrate concerns. Producers will have to reseed in annually, be diligent about how to plant the small seed properly, be cautious about early grazing for up-rooting plants and harvest for hay on time to prevent lodging.
Although there are not many herbicides labeled for this crop, there have not been many reports of weed infestations when Teff stands have decent.
For more information about Teff, please visit your county OSU Extension Office.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
