Every once in a while, you think of something that ages you. For me, it was the floppy disk. I was talking to my husband about how we were old enough to have used one, and it was a weird bit of nostalgia to look back on.
You see, our deputy director, Theri, had recently uncovered a whole treasure trove of library memorabilia. A floppy disk was one of the many found items. The memorabilia display is currently set up in the library lobby, and it includes stamped check out cards (including from the Carnegie Public Library), a scrapbook, post cards and an old cassette repair kit (anyone else remember using a finger or pencil to rewind the tape?).
The display came at a perfect time, too.
Sept. 1 marks the beginning of Library Card Sign-Up Month!
Every September, libraries across the country highlight all the fun things you can do (for free!) with your library card. That includes all the literacy programs that take place within (and without) the library walls — from health to financial to literary.
It also focuses on libraries as community hubs. Recently, we librarians discussed misconceptions about libraries, and it got me thinking about a Kit Kat commercial that came out several years back.
I hated it. (You can ask my husband).
In it, the library is pin-drop quiet until a librarian hears a few students loudly eating their Kit Kat bar. She blazes around the corner with her book cart, her hair in a tight bun. She harshly hushes the two people.
Every time it came on, I shouted at the TV, “Public libraries aren’t like that!” My husband thought it was funny, but I can guarantee you the commercial makers haven’t been using their public library.
- Libraries are gathering places. They’re places to create and learn and grow (See what I did there? *whispers* Check out the library logo!). Libraries don’t expect you to pay money to enter or expect you to leave with a purchase. You can simply stop in and use the space.
And this Library Card Sign-Up Month, we have a lot going on, too: The Marshall Islands History & Culture series; a Choctaw Language & Culture course; a Fall into Fitness class; Dungeons & Dragons workshops; a bike safety and repair class on the second Friday of September. Check out a full list of activities at enid.okpls.org/events.
These events don’t require a library card, either.
However, it’s free to get one! Plus, you can borrow the full limit of checkouts, too. Up to 50 books or items, including six audiobooks, four DVDs, and two playaways.
The library is also giving away a bookish gift basket to one lucky EPL cardholder. Ready to sign up for your own library card? It’s easy-peasy! Bring a photo ID and proof of your mailing address. Not comfortable coming inside? That’s OK, too. The library has curbside!
So this September, come celebrate libraries with us. Hushing not included.
Malan is communications specialist for Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
