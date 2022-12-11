Howdy market watchers. Just two weeks ‘til Christmas.
The warmer forecast start to winter that turned natural gas markets suddenly lower after Thanksgiving is now seeing a chill return and rebounding prices that started mid-to-late week. In fact, the 8-14 day NOAA predictor is now showing the probability for lower-than-normal temperatures across the entire lower 48 and precipitation above. That’s the best news we’ve heard in a while, well at least the chances for moisture.
Extreme drought still covers over 64% of Oklahoma with over 35% of Kansas in the highest D4 exceptional drought category. Nearly 60% of Nebraska also remains in extreme drought. After nearly a year of dry, hot conditions, it is going to take considerable time and precipitation to resurrect soil moisture conditions.
Even after the potentially wetter weeks ahead, half the U.S. wheat belt will remain dry. Similar conditions have plagued Argentina this year. While rain has started to fall in Argentina, it is said to be the driest spring on record and a brutally hot summer. This was evidenced in USDA’s monthly Crop Production and WASDE reports released on Friday with Argentine wheat production reduced by 3.0 million tonnes and exports by 2.5 million tonnes. Soybean and corn production and exports were surprisingly unchanged from the prior month despite average trade guesses calling for reductions for both.
Argentine soybean exports were, in fact, increased by 0.5 million tonnes due to government exchange rate programs incentivizing producers to sell. Brazil corn and soybean production and exports also were unchanged by the USDA from the prior month despite calls for production increases in both. Ukraine corn production was lowered by 17% or 4.5 million tonnes while exports were increased by 2.0 million tonnes due to the grain export corridor, although still 9.5 million tonnes below last year. Perhaps the biggest move was the reduction in U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels and corresponding increase in U.S. ending stocks due to the 17-million-bushel lag in exports versus USDA marketing year estimates.
U.S. dollar strength has affected U.S. competitiveness, but so has a firm basis and high transportation costs. The ongoing deal between China and Brazil to approve corn shipments that was recently expedited is beginning to change the outlook for U.S. exports. So far, nine shipments of Brazilian corn have left for China.
In other news, the highly publicized ban by Mexico of GMO corn took a turn this week with a one-year extension being put into place. I predict that the ban on GMO corn for feed use will never see the light of day, but let’s see how far the Mexican president’s wife wants to push it.
Soybeans were by far the story of the week with 54-cent range from Monday’s low to Friday’s high taking us back to Sept. 13 highs. I have advised cash bean sales at these levels. However, there does remain a gap on the charts back from June 17 up at the $15.60-level on the January contract. The soybean rally has been driven by the soymeal rally that has literally been off the charts. China also has been an active buyer of U.S. beans lately that is indeed supportive. November 2023 new crop soybean futures closed the week just below $14. A small gap remains at the $14-level and may not be a bad idea to protect some new crop beans here if you intend to plant them.
Brazilian crop estimates likely are to increase despite no increases being made in the USDA’s Friday report. The markets have been less kind to wheat and corn futures. A strong U.S. dollar that is only starting to move lower has been a deterrent to U.S. export competitiveness. The huge crop in Australia continues to grow with the USDA increasing production by 2.1 million tonnes and exports by 1.5 million tonnes, in line with last year. Abundant rains during maturity, however, have called into question the quality, but a large crop still. Canada’s wheat production was reduced, but remains huge nonetheless at 33.8 million tonnes versus 22.3 million tonnes last year. Exports are pegged at nearly 11.0 million tonnes above last year.
EU, Russian and Ukrainian wheat production were unchanged from last month, but exports for all were increased. The declines in Ukraine versus last year are more than made up for by the record large Russian wheat crop. While exports are starting to move with Egypt buying Russian origin this week, exports remain slow. Have you noticed that coverage of the Russian war in the Ukraine has been limited in recent months? Not sure why, but the battle continues and from a humanitarian perspective, is getting worse as winter nears. Russian forces have taken out more power grids as the winter sets deeper in. Putin resurfaced this week after being somewhat quiet despite major announcements from the EU on price caps and banning seaborne imports of Russian crude. I still expect some retaliation on this and the grain export corridor, but nothing material as yet.
We have heard some talk of potential cuts in Russian crude production in response to the price caps, but nothing instituted at the time of this writing. OPEC’s decision last Sunday was to keep the previously announced cut of 2.0 million barrels per day, but nothing additional.
Wholesale price (PPI) inflation in the U.S. reported Friday rose 0.3% in November and 7.4% on the year, which was more than expected. Last month’s CPI will be released on Tuesday, just ahead of the Fed’s FOMC announcement of the next interest rate decision, largely expected to be 50 basis points, on Wednesday.
Equity and grain market volatility this week pressured cattle markets lower early in the week, but caught a bid late in the week. Cash fats traded at $156 in Kansas on Friday and live cattle contracts took it all in. The December live contract reached Nov. 23 levels, putting in what is looking like a triple top. March feeder cattle futures closed at $185.10 and back above the 100-day moving average. There remains a gap on March feeders from Aug. 22 at $190.60. That would be quite a jump, but anything is possible in this market. Cash trade has been much stronger this week with moisture in the southern plains and hopes of late, but some wheat pasture and stronger markets in 2023. I’ve seen a few cattle turned out on wheat in north central Oklahoma, but it is rare to see, although demand for such is high. We are bullish the cattle markets, but floor price protection on feeders, in particular, is important in my estimation.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
