It’s an Oklahoma tradition. It’s been hot, and it’s all many of us can talk about! But this hot weather also means that we are in a big part of our planning stages for the fall United Way campaign here in Northwest Oklahoma.
A few weeks ago, we kicked off the season of giving — unofficially — with the Bacon Bash at Enid’s First Friday event on the downtown Square. I got to see so many wonderful people, and many of our board members and partner agencies were there to support — and even feed — the hundreds of people who came down. I hope my bacon breakfast casserole went well, but I have to tell you that we sampled some great foods prepared by volunteers who took the competition pretty seriously.
In August, we will host our annual Pillars event celebrating the work of our donors who sustain our work through significant investments. As we looked through the list of individuals, families and businesses who give from their hearts, our board and I realize what an incredible community we have that believes in the work that helps our people live better, united.
This year’s campaign chairs, David and Jennifer Lawrence, already are hitting the pavement talking with businesses who will run campaigns along with our longtime supporters. It’s an exciting time, and I know they will be exceptional chairs. Please reach out to them and hear more about how we can all Live United this year. We have a big goal, and David and Jennifer will be working with our board and committees to hit and hopefully exceed that goal.
One other exciting thing happening is that we are planning for our 90th — yes 90th! — anniversary next year. We plan to involve a wide swath of the community for recognition, celebration and dedication to our partner agencies, the hundreds of thousands they serve and the dedicated contributors who help make it all happen. Look forward to a few get-togethers, parties, a massive day of kindness, recognition of our past and a visionary look to our future.
I hope everyone finds a pool or a sprinkler, some shade, a lawn chair and some fun with family and neighbors the rest of this summer. We are busy and can’t wait to share our plans with the community.
Schiedel is CEO/executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
