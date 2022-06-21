As the days get longer and much hotter, many of us are planning that summer vacation, days by the pool, barbecues with friends and sending kids to camp. Summer is here, and for the first time in a few years, we are getting back to those summer plans in a big way.
And while everyone enjoys this great summer, we continue to be hard at work in our three pillar areas - education, healthcare and financial stability. This is a time where we at the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, along with all of our partner agencies, begin planning even months in advance for our fall and winter seasons coming up.
All of the programs supported by the United Way continue enriching community during the summer, and so many of them fill in the gaps for our families and neighbors during this busy time. Like the YMCA with their summer camps, YWCA educating and sheltering women and children from domestic violence and abuse, and Garfield County Child Advocacy Council providing care, counseling and a safe haven for the children who have been sexually, physically or mentally abused. Your gifts to the United Way ensure year-round access to these services and more.
Americans continue to be generous. And here in Enid, we see that generosity first-hand. Giving last year was up nine percent from the year before and 19% over the past three years. According to Blackbaud, the average gift this past year was more than $800. This is proof that it’s not just the big checks that matter, but the ongoing, sustained giving from all of us that keep food in freezers, books in hands and all of the other lifelines in place.
This summer, I hope you all have some much needed fun and relaxation. And do it knowing that your United Way partners continue to work hard for our Northwest Oklahoma communities.
Dan Schiedel is CEO/Executive Director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma
