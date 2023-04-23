I am hearing very clearly the Lord ministering to my heart regarding the importance of this hour, this moment and this season. Many are walking out and through different things, and the battle has become intense and too heavy for you. I hear the Lord say “lay it down ... lay your fears and your struggle down, for this battle is Mine. Be still and know that I am God.”
As you sit at His feet, as you give yourself to the Word, then I hear very clearly that He will begin to give you a strategic plan and clear instructions. Oh, how I love to hear His loving voice speak to my heart a word of encouragement for His precious sons and daughters. “Ask Me to impart deep within your spirit My wisdom and My insight, for I desire to make your crooked places straight. My Word is a lamp unto your feet and a light unto your path.”
“Speak life! ... Speak life! ... Speak life! …!” I hear Him say. Speak life over every area that looks dead. Speak life to and over your body, your mind, your strength, your home, your family... SPEAK LIFE! ... I hear so clearly, almost like a sharp sword piercing my heart while feeling the importance behind this instruction, for this is likened unto life or death. “Did I not say that life and death are in the power of your tongue? SPEAK LIFE! Stir up your faith, keep hope alive within you, drive out every toxic thing that is draining you,” says the Lord.
This is a season where you will walk by faith and not by sight nor by what you may feel. Know this ... the word of God is working mightily on your behalf. Jesus is the Word, He is life, He is light and He is, even now, redeeming and restoring you back to a place of wholeness!! Only believe!
Be bold and courageous ... 2 Timothy 1:7 “For I have not given you a spirit of fear, BUT of power, love and a calm and sound mind.” Rise up in boldness and courageously speak the word, speak to your situation with a strong voice and watch how God moves on your behalf!
A few weeks ago, I heard the words “way maker. “The Lord said “Patsy, I am your Way Maker. I make a way where there is no way. I part the Red Sea before you and hold back the waves so you can cross on dry ground. I supernaturally open doors for you and give my angels charge over you. Every resource is available to you for the asking. Ephesians 3:16-20 is My heart for you, and it will be exactly as I promised it would be.” Only believe!
As the days passed, this word just kept getting stronger and stronger on the inside of me. A short time later, as I was getting ready for my day, I heard the Lord say:
“Patsy, when your heart begins to wish for a thing and your eyes begin to see it, when your ears begin to hear that thing and your tongue desires to speak it, when all five senses kick in and that thing is so close you can almost see it, feel it, touch it, smell it and taste it ... when all five senses wrap themselves around your dreams and your hearts desires, when your faith grows so rapidly in such a short time and it feels like all the blessings of a lifetime are about to be poured out through this amazing porthole of heaven, like liquid gold, right smack into your lap. When you see it around every corner and its always on your mind … first thing each morning and the last thing each night. When you hear the voice of God so clearly saying, “It will be exactly as I promised it would be, my child.” All you can do is fall on your face and breathe the name of Jesus, because it now belongs to you ... and you know it!”
I believe and declare God’s blessing in my life makes me truly rich. He is the one who teaches me to profit, and He is the rewarder of those who diligently seek Him. He is the one who brings promotion, so I don’t have to strive in my own strength to become a success. He empowers me to succeed. He adds no sorrow to the blessing He gives me as there are no strings or requirements attached to His blessing for my life. I am blessed simply because He loves me. “The blessing of the Lord makes rich, and He adds no sorrow with it.” (Prov. 10:22)
Amen and Amen!!
God is saying to you today beloveds: “Never forget, I am always with you. In good times and in bad times ... On mountain tops and in valleys. … In joy and in tears ... In blessings and in trials. Whatever you are going through, I am right there beside you. Every day. Every night. Every step of the way. I love you and I won’t leave you. Trust me to take care of you and be faithful to you in every season that you walk through.”
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.” (John 3:16-17)
“For I am the Way, the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” (John 14:6)
And that my friends, is the Gospel, the good news, in a nutshell.
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today.
Sorrels is a former Enid News & Eagle employee who writes columns for the newspaper, a CNHI News LLC publication.
