By Lori Bowers
Today, we are going to take a peek into the world of herbs.
Herbs have been an important part of global history from ancient times to the present. Herbs have been used to flavor food and drink, scent perfumes, used in dyes, in floral arrangements, as medicine, and as both pest control and flavor enhancers in the vegetable garden and each other.
Growing herbs is a fairly straightforward process, or so it seems.
To those of us who have planted herbs, only to have them die within a couple of weeks, growing herbs seems to be an act of futility.
I am hoping to help demystify this process of herb cultivation to some degree, so let’s get to it.
Until this year, I did not realize that herbs are categorized like flowers when it comes to their life cycles. An herb can be perennial (comes back each year), biennial (growing for only two seasons) and annual (grows for only one season).
Most herbs require full sun for a minimum of six to eight hours per day, depending on the herb and even on the variety within that herb.
For example, Greek oregano can take full sun, but another variety, golden oregano, requires shade from strong sunlight to prevent the leaves from scorching. Because of the extreme temperatures and relentless sun in Oklahoma, our herbs need some shade during the hottest portion of the day.
Mottled shade from a tree or bush provides sufficient relief.
Overwatering herbs is easy to inadvertently do because of herbs differing moisture requirements. Basil thrives in damp soil, while oregano needs it’s soil to dry out between watering, and the Arp variety of rosemary is considered drought tolerant. These three herbs in one Italian herb pot is a recipe for failure.
Herb nutrition is easy. Most herbs grow well in loam soil, which is simply a combination of sand, silt and clay soil. This is because loam soil is best at retaining nutrients and moisture while allowing excess water to filter down. If you are planting in pots, a good quality potting soil will work well, but make certain the pot has sufficient drainage.
For those planting herbs in the ground, rosemary, sage and oregano grow well in sandy soil.
Lavender and thyme prefer soil with more silt. Parsley, mint and dill love the moisture that clay soil provides.
Just as herbs can enhance or inhibit the growth and taste of vegetables, they can do the same for each other. Basil benefits from chives and oregano because they enhance the oil content in basil, but fennel, rue and sage are detrimental to basil growth.
Rosemary and sage are two of the few herbs that do not play well with other herbs but are great companion plants to each other. On the other hand, mint is beneficial to most herbs.
I encourage you to research the herbs you want to plant (Google is a treasure trove of information).
A little extra knowledge paves the way to success. Happy planting.
Bowers is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
