By Twila Doucet
Long Term Care Authority
One of the scariest things for a caregiver is when their loved one falls.
Falls are the leading cause of serious injuries among older adults. As the number of Americans choosing to age in place increases, so does the number of seniors who fall at home. The most important thing to remember is that falling is not a normal part of aging. Falls are a symptom of homes that have not been modified to suit a population that is aging in place. By taking a few safety precautions, we can reduce the number of falls and keep our loved ones healthy and happy at home.
Following are some ways to reduce the risk of falls:
• Staircases — If your loved one lives in a two-story home, the risk of falling on a long staircase is probably apparent. But, even if they live in a one-story home, there could be steps in other areas of the home that you might not consider when fall-proofing, like two steps going down to the living room. Many houses have two or three steps heading to the porch or other steps in the yard or garden areas. Ensuring that all the home’s stairs have handrails on both sides of the steps can help prevent falls.
It’s also important to remove clutter from the staircase and attach non-skid treads to the edges of the steps. Ensuring that every staircase is properly lit also helps prevent missteps, which often result in falls. Try some simple stick-on LED lights with motion sensors. They are great for automatically illuminating stairs and walkways. Outdoor staircases made of concrete can prove to be a challenge to seniors because they are targets for ice, and more prone to chipping and can be harder to keep clear.
• Bathrooms — The bathroom is one of the most used areas in any home and is a top location for falls because of how often it’s used. Your loved one not only uses water in this room, but they are also often barefoot, which can reduce stability. Add these risks on top of the fact that they are regularly going from a standing to a sitting position, and you have a fall waiting to happen. When more than 230,000 people are injured in the bathroom each year, you can be assured that it can be a dangerous place for older Americans. Keeping the bathroom floor free of clutter, adding self-adhesive non-slip treads to the bathtub, shower, and floors, and wiping up spilled water are all common-sense ways to keep your loved one safe there.
One of the best ways to help your older adult maneuver in the bathroom is to add grab bars. They are a simple and cost-effective solution that can be easily installed in any bathroom to provide support and stability. This reduces falls and helps prevent serious injuries. Top locations for grab bars include tub and shower areas and alongside the toilet. If you’re unsure of the exact location to add grab bars or how to install them correctly, contact a local contractor or consult with an expert at a home improvement store. Proper placement and secure installation of grab bars is essential to preventing falls in seniors.
• Bedrooms — Bedrooms can be dangerous to seniors aging in place. They’re often poorly lit, may have loose rugs as decorative accent, and are the places we frequent when we’re tired and not particularly alert. Getting into and out of bed is difficult for many seniors because of medications taken before bedtime or because our bodies may become stiff after resting. Adding grab bars to walls near the bed or purchasing a bed with built in bedrails will help seniors get safely into and out of their resting area. It’s also important to replace slippery throw rugs with non-slip mats to help your loved one maintain traction. And, because we often wake in the middle of the night to use the restroom or get a glass of water, the darkness of the room can put your loved one at risk. Adding night lights or motion-sensor lights throughout the room can help your loved one see their path in the dark.
Your loved one’s dressing space can also be a dangerous place if items are located outside of their reach. Moving everyday items off top closet shelves to more convenient locations can help prevent your loved one from losing their balance while reaching. Your loved one may also benefit from a reaching tool that can grab items off high shelves.
Any caregivers needing assistance can contact Doucet, caregiver coordinator at Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging, for information and assistance by calling (580) 234-7475 or emailing tdoucet@ltcaenid.org.
