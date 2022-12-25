Wheat is growing well for many producers as rainfall events have increased in recent months. Markets went on a wild ride in 2022 with a new war, recession fears, inflation and monetary policy all influencing the agricultural industry.
Charting KC wheat over the past year reveals a low set on Jan. 6, 2022, of $7.29/bushel and a high set on May 19, 2022, of $12.10/bushel. The majority of price action around that high and low have occurred between $8.00/bushel and $10.00/bushel.
As someone who tries to manage risk and understand opportunities, it has been a difficult year.
The volatility in grain markets always is something that is a focus for management. With no hedging plan producers open their operation to market volatility. This can be profitable and disastrous depending on market moves. Naturally, the more financially stable the operation, the more risk that operation can sustain before becoming illiquid.
So when is the best time to sell wheat? In 2018 it was August, 2019 in February, 2020 in December, 2021 in November and in 2022 it was May. Do you see a pattern? I certainly do not, but I see another certainty. Markets are difficult to predict. Given the volatility, a producer would have done well by selling wheat in every month of the year. True market averaging ensures that you are enjoying and wallowing in everything the market offers so there should be no fear of missing out, correct? However, ideally, we would like to have a more targeted approach.
The struggle to make money growing wheat is not unique to any generation. Nearby price action has helped improve revenue, but increased production costs keep margins tight. Knowing our cost of growing the crop gives us a marketing target that is based on keeping the farm in business. If the price is too low, we market less grain, and if a price target is met, we unload grain to ensure that we remain profitable. Rarely does this strategy capture the tops of the market, but it is a low risk and informed marketing strategy.
Many producers are reluctant to sell grain before it is harvested, so it is difficult to take advantage of early season price action unless they store wheat across marketing years. Increases in storage costs have demanded that the market produce increased carry to support this decision. Carry (an increase in price across futures contract months) has been difficult to secure in a market that has desired grain to be delivered quickly and not stored. Therefore, producers not marketing early have had to time sales around unfortunate world events to profit from the open storage decision.
Consider your insurance guarantee, if you have a 70% revenue policy and an APH of 32 bu./acre, your current guarantee is 22.4 bu./acre. With a projected price of $8.79 for revenue crop insurance that is a guaranteed revenue of $196.90/acre. If you did not elect Harvest Price Exclusion (HPE), it is possible that your guaranteed revenue will increase as the harvest price could be higher if prices increase. Therefore, even if you have a crop failure, your insurance will guarantee that you will receive $196.90/acre.
Knowing this guarantee allows a producer to make forward contract marketing decisions. In the event of a crop failure, you may have to purchase undeliverable bushels on the open market to cover a forward contract. This is one of the major hurdles in getting producers to adopt forward contracts. However, if prices go up, the revenue crop insurance guarantee also will increase because the harvest price will be higher than the initial $8.79/bu. compensating for the more expensive bushels. If prices go down or stay the same as the initial price, revenue crop insurance provides $196.90/acre, which will be enough to cover a conservative forward contracting strategy by using the crop insurance revenue guarantee.
There are some pitfalls to be aware of and avoid. Be sure to forward contract only a portion of your crop less than your guarantee that can be covered, and do not become fully hedged up to your home-run bushel expectations. There is usually a delay when receiving an insurance indemnity, as paperwork and field inspections must be carried out. If this delay lasts through the contract period, you also may need to secure outside funding to cover the buyout of the contract in the short-term.
The aforementioned strategy is an innovative way to flex your insurance coverage and to secure these high prices without paying put option premiums or using futures contracts. Make sure you seek guidance before implementing such a strategy and discuss your plan with your insurance agent to make sure you understand exactly how your selected policy will cover you. There are many different insurance products and all possible scenarios can not be discussed in this writing.
The point I hope to leave you with is to think about selling decisions. It is easy to become overwhelmed in the business and not leave time to work on it. If you do not feel comfortable marketing your grain, seek assistance from your co-op or grain merchandiser. The supply chain works together, and many of us pay for guidance from crop scouting to machinery repair, why not take a hard look at marketing as well?
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service west area ag economics specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.