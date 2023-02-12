Sandburs are a common weed issue found in pastures, forage crops and lawns.
As the name implies, sandburs are typically more of an issue in sandy soils. Sandburs are an annual warm-season grass, but with a mild winter can behave as a short-lived perennial. Seeds can germinate all summer, but most will germinate in May and June.
Sandburs obviously can be an issue with livestock in pastures and hay production, but also can reduce forage quality and quantity.
Since sandbur seeds can stay viable in the soil for 5 to 8 years, the main objective for suppression would be reducing seed development. Control will take several years of intensive management utilizing both cultural practices and herbicides.
Proper weed management starts with taking care of the soil, which starts with taking a soil sample. In order to give the desired crops a completive chance, soil pH and nutrient deficiencies will need to be corrected.
Sandburs are more tolerant of acidic (low pH) soils than many warm-season forages. Of the nutrients, applying adequate nitrogen will be the most beneficial to improve the stand of the desired forage. Correcting phosphorus and potassium also will help improve root development and plant regrowth.
In addition to soil fertilization, other cultural suppression practices include stocking rate and burning. Proper stocking rates should be managed to retain adequate biomass for the crop to regrow at a faster pace and stay completive with sandburs. For bermudagrass, leaving 2 to 3 inches is essential for good regrowth for both haying and grazing.
Pasture burning can reduce sandbur seed production if executed at the right time and intensity. Fall burns will likely be better, unless there is sufficient fuel for a hot spring burn. If the fire from the burn is not hot enough, it actually may stimulate germination. At first one would think that would be a bad thing, but could also allow for better control long-term. After the burn a higher percentage will emerge the first year, which an herbicide would effectively control a larger percentage of the sandbur population in one application.
There are a few herbicides that can be used to assist in sandbur control. Unfortunately, most are only labeled in bermudagrass. There are no herbicides labeled for sandbur control in Old World Bluestem, crabgrass, and some native grasses. In most native grass pastures, herbicides with the active ingredient imazepic (Plateau, Panoramic or Impose) will provide some control but also will cause some damage to the native grasses. This injury often is temporary and lessened if good growing conditions follow herbicide application.
For bermudagrass pasture and hay fields, the use of a pre-emergence (applied before sandburs germinate) herbicide like pendimethalin (Prowl H2O) will help reduce half to two-thirds of the largest and earliest flush of sandburs. Post-emergence (applied after bermudagrass and sandburs are actively growing) herbicide options include glyphosate (Roundup Weathermax), imazepic (Plateau) or nicosulfuron with metsulfuron (Pastura). Read and follow label directions for rates, application timings, and surfactants to limit crop injury and to achieve satisfactory sandbur control.
Lack of control usually is due to herbicide application timing. Sandbur growth stage is critical for some products. For instance, after sandburs reach 1.5 inches tall the expected control will be reduced with products like Pastora. If applied correctly, more than 90% of the sandburs can be controlled with the post-emergence herbicides. Keep in mind, sandburs will continue to emerge as the season progresses which may make it appear like the early herbicide application failed.
A newer product now available, called Rezilon, gives farmers another pre-emergent herbicide option. It is recommended to be applied well before sandbur germination. Ideally it should be applied late-winter, but also can be applied mid-season generally after the first cutting to prevent late-season emergence.
Herbicide products like MSMA are good options for lawns, golf courses, sod farms, and highway right-of-ways, but cannot be applied to pastures or hay ground. This is mostly due to the risk of poisoning livestock from being an arsenic-based herbicide.
A multi-year strategy of combining cultural suppression practices and herbicides is necessary. For more information refer to OSU factsheet PSS-2596 “Sandbur Control in Bermudagrass Pastures” or visit your local OSU Extension office.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
