In my previous article, I discussed the impacts of longevity and how it can be increased for a more productive cow herd.
This week I would like to continue that conversation but focus on potential herd replacements. These heifers are newcomers to the herd and (hopefully) the key to future production. Let’s review a few tips for successful development and wrap up with some educational opportunities at area forage clinics this spring.
• Select early born heifers. Most heifers born earlier are likely to be bigger just due to age. A little extra bodyweight will give them a better chance if early maturity and cyclicity.
• Develop heifers with longevity in mind. Guidelines recommend developing heifers to be 55-65% of their mature weight by the first day of breeding season.
This is a large range but how intensely you apply pressure to herd replacements is a personal choice. Will the heifers be developed on grass with minimal inputs or more intensely managed on a higher energy ration? Producers should be realistic and apply the development strategy that best matches their financial circumstances, production methods, and available resources.
• Select early bred heifers. Define your breeding season. Most would suggest an intense breeding season of 30 days. Also breed your heifers one month prior to mature cows.
This extra time allows you to cull open heifers early and allows bred heifers a bit of extra time to recover from the birth of the first calf. They will then be in better shape for the 2nd breeding season, hopefully increasing their chances to get bred for their second calf.
• Use genetic tools. Gone is the day when the only thing producers could do for their heifers is breed them to a “heifer bull.” Genomics and EPD’s have expanded producers’ ability to make breeding selections for their cow herd. For heifers, select herd sires or bulls that have above-breed-average expected progeny differences (EPD’s) for heifer pregnancy and stayability.
Developing heifers takes time with no money. Let’s say a producer saved a heifer in the fall of 2022. If that heifer breeds in a timely manner, she will produce a calf that will be weaned and sold in the fall of 2024. That’s two full years before any revenue can be obtained from that heifer. That’s a big investment. Many of our extension economists also agree that it takes approximately six calves for a heifer to recoup her costs of development. This number will be impacted by the price of calves, but it shows that it’s an important factor to consider. I hope this gives you a few points to consider as you develop heifers this spring! Contact your local county OSU Extension office for more
Upcoming spring forage clinics
Despite the changing seasons, portions of Western Oklahoma continue to be plagued by drought. Hay supplies are low, and producers are making crucial forage decisions for the future.
To assist in these decisions, OSU extension is offering spring forage clinics to address forage management in dry times.
Native grass recovery; targeted fertility and weed control for bermuda; summer annuals for forage; and alternative crop blends are just some of the featured topics.
Upcoming clinics will be offered in GateK on March 23 (Harper/Beaver counties), Taloga on March 28 (Dewey County), Perry on March 30 (Noble County) and Fairview on April 5 (Major County).
Lunch is sponsored by Johnston Seed Co. at each clinic, so we request early registrations for accurate lunch counts.
Topics will vary by location, so be sure to inquire with your local county extension office about the subjects covered at a clinic near you.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
