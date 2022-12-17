Howdy market watchers. One week until Christmas and two weeks until 2023 is here. It is officially last-minute shopping at this point.
Reduced holiday trading volume seemed to already set into markets on Friday after a week with plenty of headliners. November CPI data on Tuesday showed that Fed tightening is working with a monthly increase of 0.1% versus 0.3% expected and annual increase of 7.1% versus 7.3% expected. Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy, increased 0.2% for November versus 0.3% expected and 6.0% annually, also 0.1% lower than forecast.
This is the bad news of a slowing economy that’s good news for the market as stocks reacted with an immediate and momentous near 1,000-point rally on the Dow before reversing closing the day up only 138 points. This type of move is called a shooting star in technical terms. And that it was with the rest of the week resulting in another 1,261-point slide from Tuesday’s close. This erased all the gains achieved since Nov. 10. Wednesday brought about the final Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision of the year with the widely anticipated 50 basis point hike, 0.50%, becoming reality. This takes U.S. interest rates to the highest level in 15 years.
Following this mid-week move by the U.S. Federal Reserve, central banks around the world made similar moves with rate hikes, but slower incrementally as compared to prior moves in 2022. The targeted range for overnight borrowing rates by banking institutions called the Fed Funds Rate is now 4.25 to 4.5%. This moves U.S. prime rates that banks use to price consumer loans to 7.5%. The cost of borrowing money and doing business is getting more expensive — all in an effort to reduce inflationary price pressures that remain at stubbornly 40-year highs.
Fed Chair Powell also indicated that rates are expected to remain high with no reductions likely until 2024, despite some thinking that the Fed would reduce rates if inflation data continues to weaken into next year.
Perhaps the best news this week for agriculture markets is the weakening of the also stubbornly high U.S. dollar index. Wednesday’s new weekly U.S. dollar low at 103.395 is the lowest level since late June this year. A cheaper U.S. dollar versus other world currencies combined with the $1.00 selloff in Kansas City wheat in the eight-trading sessions from Nov. 25 through Dec. 6 is finally getting U.S. wheat to competitive price levels. We saw this in U.S. export data this past week with wheat sales coming in at 469,000 metric tonnes, better than top end expectations of 350,000 metric tonnes. These are the second-best numbers in seven weeks.
There is, however, some catching up to do to reach USDA’s marketing year projection. From now until the end of May, U.S. wheat export sales need to average around 7.4 million bushels per week as compared to last year’s actual 6.5 million per week average. While I may have been a bit early in calling it, but I do believe the Dec. 6 low of $8.21 ¾ on March KC wheat is the short-term low.
Areas of the Southern Plains have been very fortunate in receiving beneficial rains in the past week and weeks. However, over half of the wheat belt remains dry ahead of frigid temperatures next week with three consecutive days with highs below freezing. Get your heat lamps in place now.
Recent headlines out of Ukraine this week also sparked support for the wheat market. Continued Russian attacks on the Ukrainian electrical grid shut down the Odesa port temporarily at the beginning of the week and then again at the end of the week. There is some discussion that once the ground is frozen that the Russian military will launch a ground attack. News out of that region could be the catalyst to rally this wheat market and get the large net short to cover.
Russia has large exportable supplies that are competitively priced. However, I saw news Friday that Russia will increase the export taxes on wheat and barley starting Dec. 21 through Dec. 27. We will see what, if any, impact this has on prices. Bottomline, if you’re selling wheat here at the end of the year, I would re-own it on the board.
Soybean and corn prices this time of year are largely driven by export news and South American planting progress and conditions. Brazil soybean planting is behind last year, but right in line with the five-year average and nearing completion. Brazil corn planting is complete. Argentina, where widespread and prolonged drought has been a major issue, is behind in both soybean and corn planting versus last year as well as the five-year average. Soybean planting is 20-22% behind in core areas. We likely will see reductions in Argentina’s soybean and corn production this next year. Having said that, Brazil’s larger crop expectations may offset these concerns. Time will tell.
Soybean futures are consolidating in a $14.60 to $14.90 range on the January contract. There is a gap to be filled at $15.40 on January futures and $15.17 ½ on November futures. If we get to those levels, look to price some November 2023 new crop soybeans now at $14.88.
The cattle market was surprisingly resilient this week given the sharp selloff in U.S. equities. The fat cattle charts look friendlier than feeder charts, in my opinion. March feeders need to hold the $184.450-level or could see $2.00-2.20 per cwt come off these prices. We do have a gap at $191.475 to fill, but I believe this will not happen until after the new year. Cash fats traded at $155 late this week and charts look well supported at $154.300 on the February contract.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
