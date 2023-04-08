In the past several weeks, OSU Extension has hosted forage clinics across Northwest Oklahoma. The goal of these clinics is to help producers make informed decisions about forage production in the upcoming growing season.
Dr. Laura Goodman spoke at several of the clinics about native grass recovery and presented several decision tools that can help producers estimate production of native rangeland.
These tools are available online and are a resource in our virtual tool-box. Given the ongoing drought, it is crucial to use all the tools available to us to evaluate forage production and make plans about stocking rate and herd size to preserve the health of our native rangelands.
This week I would like to introduce readers to one of these tools called the Rangeland Analysis Platform (RAP). The Rangeland Analysis Platform (RAP) is a free online app that uses satellite imagery in combination with other production data from Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Parks Service (NPS) and the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) to map and estimate forage production across the United States.
The RAP also has a function called the Production Explorer. To evaluate forage production, producers can look at specific pieces of property. To do this, a shapefile of a property can be uploaded, or you can zoom in and draw the boundary of a property to evaluate forage production. Both current or past forage production data can be evaluated. Because this application looks at actual forage production, it is best to use this tool halfway through summer for the current years production.
However, I find it extremely valuable to look at past production to help estimate stocking rate. To provide an example, I disseminated 148 acres of native grass in northern Dewey County, just west of Seiling. In 2022, yearly forage production was estimated at 2,083 pounds/acre.
For this particular property, average annual long-term production since 2001 was 2,483 pounds/acre. As you see, the forage production numbers reflect the current ongoing drought with lower production in 2022 compared to the long-term average.
In my opinion, one of the most useful parts of the RAP is the Stocking Rate Evaluator. It takes the forage production a step further to look specifically at stocking rate for a property. By entering in the animal size, grazing days, average intake, harvest efficiency and adjustment for slope, average stocking rate can be determined based on historical forage production. To evaluate the stocking density on our Dewey County property, I set the animal size at 1,300 pounds, assumed 90 grazing days and indicated 2.5% average daily intake. These values allowed me to determine that this property could handle an average of 31 animals per year.
This of course ranged from 17 animals in the poorest forage producing years to 43 animals in the best forage producing years. These values also assumed 25% expected harvest efficiency and 100% adjustment for slope. By using this mid-summer, a producer could determine the percentage of average forage production and evaluate stocking rates to better match the conditions for the current year.
I challenge producers to try out this helpful tool as we move into the growing season. With continued drought, the RAP can help evaluate growing conditions and stocking rate. It can help producers make stocking adjustments to preserve the health of rangelands and avoid overgrazing. The RAP can be found online at www.rangelands.app.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
