As the nights get longer, Orion’s reign in the night sky nears its end.
The south and west sky in the late winter hosts such a rich gathering of objects, including the Hunter; Sirius, the brightest star in the sky; Taurus, with the Pleiades following close behind; and Auriga, the trademark pentagon highlighted by its bright yellow star, Capella.
Also, Mars is currently sitting behind the Bull, close, in fact, to the Pleiades. All of this in one corner of our night sky.
Anytime from sundown to around midnight will give you the perfect view of all of these fascinating objects.
Speaking of Mars, NASA’s Perseverance rover is getting acclimated to its new home in Jezero Crater. According to NASA, scientists are going through checks to make sure things are working properly, while the rover has sent back myriad photos of its surroundings.
Besides searching for life, another reason the Perseverance rover mission is exciting is that there is a helicopter attached to the rover, called the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, which will attempt the first flight on another world. That’s if all goes well, of course. For now, the helicopter will stay attached to the rover until a 30-60 day window expires.
It seems that we’re on the verge of a new “golden age” of space exploration and, hopefully, travel. SpaceX is in the process of testing its Starship, which someday will take humans to Mars. And we have a new vehicle on Mars. The Red Planet is the first step.
Actually, that’s not totally correct. The first step is education. In order to get to where we need to be, we need to educate our youth in science, mathematics and astronomy. But youth also need to be shown why science is not only fun, but a worthwhile subject to study. If you home-school, there is plenty of information and lesson ideas out there to get going.
As these nights get ever so slightly warmer, take a little time to enjoy and observe.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
