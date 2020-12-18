By Joe Malan
Enid News & Eagle
It ought to be treated as a special occasion when two planets so closely approach each other in the sky that they can be seen as almost one object.
That will happen when the two largest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, combine into almost a singular point of light on the evening of Monday, Dec. 21 (the day of the winter solstice). This is called a conjunction.
Many people are calling it the reincarnation of the “Christmas star.”
It’s not a star, of course. Either way, it will be a sight to behold.
According to NASA, it’s been 400 years since Jupiter and Saturn have been this close to each other from our vantage point, and 800 years since we’ve been able to see the results at night.
The key phrase is “our vantage point,” because of course Jupiter and Saturn aren’t actually approaching each other so that they’re right next door in space. That would probably actually be bad.
What we’re seeing instead is Jupiter and Saturn in the same part of the sky from our view. It’s much like the concept of double stars. When you look through your telescope, you’ll see that one star that might be a single point of light actually separates into two. Or, you’ll see other stars very close to each other. Either way, these stars may be trillions of miles away from each other. Saturn and Jupiter are, of course, relatively close, but they’ll still remain in their individual orbits.
Though it is quite interesting that this “star” is appearing in the sky a few days before Christmas, it would be incredible to see at any time of the year. Jupiter shines at magnitude minus 2, while Saturn is only slightly dimmer at magnitude 0.6.
Additionally, Jupiter and Saturn have a host of moons, four of which are easily visible surrounding Jupiter and several more around Saturn. So, if you have a telescope or a good pair of binoculars, you get an extra special treat by being able to see even more.
To see the conjunction, look to the southwest sky about an hour after sunset on the 21st. Make sure you have an unobstructed view to that part of the sky.
Joe Malan is presentation editor at astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.